In 2022, India displayed its might in every field, carved special place: PM Modi

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, December 25

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday hailed 2022 as a year when India displayed its might in every field and carved a special place for itself in the world and urged citizens to follow “vocal for local” as the way forward towards self-reliance.

Salutes Sahibzadas The PM saluted the sacrifices of the Sahibzadas ahead of Veer Bal Diwas on Monday and said, “The country cannot forget the sacrifices of Sahibzadas Zorawar Singh ji and Fateh Singh ji and Mata Gujri.”

Addressing the 96th episode of “Mann ki Baat”, the PM said India achieved great heights during 2022 and surpassed magical records. “Various successes of 2022 have created a special place for India the world over. 2022 means India attaining the status of the world’s fifth-largest economy; 2022 means India surpassing the incredible figure of 220 crore Covid vaccines; 2022 means India crossing the magical export figure of $400 billion; 2022 means citizens adopting the pledge of self-reliance and living it; 2022 means welcoming India’s first indigenous aircraft carrier INS Vikrant; 2022 means India’s glory in the space, drone and defence sectors; 2022 means India’s might in every field,” the PM said.

The PM also used the occasion to salute the sacrifices of the Sahibzadas ahead of Veer Bal Diwas on Monday and said, “The country cannot forget the sacrifices of Sahibzadas Zorawar Singh ji and Fateh Singh ji and Mata Gujri.” The PM will attend a programme to mark Veer Bal Diwas in the Capital tomorrow. Noting that 2022 also witnessed the country imbibe the spirit of “Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat” through events like Kashi-Tamil Samagam in Varanasi and Madupur Mela in Gujarat, the PM called for cultural amalgamation.

He said the 2022 campaign of Har Ghar Tiranga where six crore Indians posted selfies with the Tricolour would be held in 2023 also.

The PM also urged people to make India’s ongoing G20 presidency year a success by participating in events related to the occasion.

He dwelt in detail on the benefits of yoga and ayurveda for health, and cited a new study by Tata Memorial Cancer Institute which has reported a 15 per cent reduction in the risk of recurrence and death among breast cancer patients with the use of yoga. Sharing similar studies by the Centre for Integrative Medicine, AIIMS, the PM said yoga had benefited patients of syncope and migraine.

