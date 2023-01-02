In 5 years, only 15% judges appointed to HCs from Backward Communities

PTI

New Delhi, January 1

A little over 15 per cent of the judges appointed to high courts in the last five years were from Backward Communities, the Department of Justice has told a parliamentary panel. The department pointed out that even after three decades of the judiciary assuming primacy in judges’ appointment, it has not become inclusive and socially diverse.

537 appointments From 2018 to December 19, 2022, a total of 537 judges were appointed to the high courts

Of these, 1.3 per cent belonged to STs, 2.8 per cent to SCs, 11 per cent were from the OBC category and 2.6 per cent were from minority communities

Underlining that the initiation of proposals for the appointment of judges in the Supreme Court and high courts is vested with the collegium, the department said therefore, the primary responsibility to address the issue of social diversity by recommending the names of suitable candidates from scheduled castes (SCs), scheduled tribes (STs), other Backward Classes (OBC), minorities and women “rests with them”.

In the present system, the government can only appoint those persons as judges of the Supreme Court and high courts who are recommended by the collegium, the department said.

The Department of Justice gave a detailed presentation to the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Personnel, Public Grievances, Law and Justice, chaired by senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and former Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Modi.

The department said the government has been requesting the chief justices of the high courts that while sending proposals for the appointment of judges, “due consideration” be given to suitable candidates belonging to SCs, STs, OBCs, minorities and women “to ensure social diversity” in the appointment of judges in the high courts.