In 82-year history of the award, Dr Subash Babu becomes first Indian scientist to get Bailey K Ashford Medal for work in tropical medicine

PTI

New Delhi, November 8

The world's largest scientific organisation in tropical medicine, the American Society of Tropical Medicine and Hygiene, has awarded the prestigious 2022 Bailey K Ashford Medal and 2022 Fellow of the American Society of Tropical Medicine and Hygiene (FASTMH) award to an Indian physician-scientist.

Dr Subash Babu, Scientific Director of the ICER-India programme at the ICMR-National Institute for Research in Tuberculosis, Chennai, was given the award on October 30 at the annual ASTMH meeting held in Seattle, the US.

The medal is awarded annually to one or more mid-career investigators for distinguished work in tropical medicine, a press statement issued by ICER, India, said.

In the 82-year history of the award, it has never been given before to an Indian scientist or for work done at an Indian institution.

In addition to the Bailey K Ashford award, Dr Babu was also awarded with FASTMH for “committed work” in tropical medicine since 1995.