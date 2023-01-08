 ‘In a democracy if you make one person god, it is not democracy, but autocracy’: Mallikarjun Kharge : The Tribune India

‘In a democracy if you make one person god, it is not democracy, but autocracy’: Mallikarjun Kharge

He was addressing the 'Aikyata Samavesh', a large convention of SC/ST communities

‘In a democracy if you make one person god, it is not democracy, but autocracy’: Mallikarjun Kharge

Congress presidential candidate Mallikarjun Kharge. PTI file



PTI

Chitradurga (Karnataka), January 8

Targeting the ruling BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge on Sunday said in a democracy if one person is made a god, it will not be democracy, but will become an autocracy.

He called on all sections of the society, especially SC/ST and other weaker sections to unite for safeguarding the Constitution and democracy.

The veteran leader further while pointing at Modi projecting his Gujarati identity while seeking votes during Gujarat polls, urged people to vote for the Congress during upcoming elections in Karnataka, while highlighting that he too is son of the soil here and asked people support him, his party and its leaders.

“For everything Modi, in a democracy if you make one person a god, it is not democracy it is autocracy, it will lead to dictatorship. Think about it. You have to know your rights and you should fight to get it,” Kharge said.

He was addressing the “Aikyata Samavesh”, a large convention of SC/ST communities organised by Karnataka Congress in the run-up to the Assembly polls, which is likely by April-May.

Kharge further said, “if you have strength, if you are united, you will have value. If you are not united, the divide and rule principle which the British used and now Modi is using, will be applied on you by everyone else in the society. Keep this in mind.” The goal should be to protect the democracy in the country, and to safeguard the Constitution, he said, if the Constitution and democracy is there, one can ask for reservation, promotions, and can become MLA or a Minister.

The AICC chief suggested that lakhs of people are joining Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in his “Bharat Jodo Yatra”, a nationwide march which he is undertaking, because it focuses on unemployment, price rise, among other issues.

“There are more than 30 lakh job vacancies in the government sector, Modi is not filling them, why? We have to question and demand for it to be filled. Out of 30 lakh, 15 lakh is for SC/ST and OBCs, these are assured jobs,” he said.

“They (ruling BJP administration) are not recruiting to fill up these vacancies, because, if poor get jobs and get money into their hand, their (BJP) game will be over. So they are recruiting people on daily wages and contract basis for jobs,” he added.

Leader of Opposition in Karnataka Assembly Siddaramaiah, state Congress chief D K Shivakumar, AICC General Secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala, were among a host of party leaders who attended the event.

Stating that we should question the government which is silent on its promise to provide two crore jobs every year, Kharge said, “Did anyone ask? No. When Modi comes only Modi, Modi slogans echo and when Amit Shah comes Shah, Shah slogans, ask them about jobs.” Highlighting unemployment, farmers’ issues among others, he said,

“Despite all this, why are the people, also those belonging to SC/ST communities, quiet? Why didn’t you fight? It is your fundamental right provided under the constitution.”

Alleging that progressive thinkers and writers, who write in favour of the poor or against the ruling dispensation and its policies, are directly sent to jail, and there is no freedom of speech and expression for them, Kharge also accused the media of showing only Modi and all his activities, all the time.

Asking for votes trying to project his Kannadiga identity, he said, “I was in Gujarat to campaign for the polls there, Modi addressing rallies wherever he goes, used to say- I’m son of a poor, son of the soil, son of Gujarat, please hold and raise me. When he was held and raised by people in Gujarat, you should do the same for me here in Karnataka.” Pointing out that Modi projected his Gujarati identity and used to ask for votes, he said, “all of us here are from Karnataka. Siddaramaiah, Shivakumar, Muniyappa (former Union Minister), Parameshwara (former Deputy CM) and me are from Karnataka. So we will urge you that we are also sons of this soil, get us elected and make us form the government.” Pointing out that Karnataka which was a progressive state has seen ruins under the BJP rule, Kharge said, “they created fights between people in the name of religion, caste. BJP is responsible for it...there is looto aur baanto (loot and share) system under the BJP, no work is happening, money is demanded everywhere.” Officials say money is important at all levels, he said “we have such a government here, do we want such a government here? If such a government has to go, you will have to work together to ensure Congress wins.”

Taking a dig at BJP national President J P Nadda, who recently visited Karnataka, he said, he lost in his home state of Himachal Pradesh, and is roaming here seeking votes.

#BJP #Congress #Democracy #Karnataka #Mallikarjun Kharge #Narendra Modi

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Amritsar

WhatsApp call from ‘relative’ can cost you dearly

2
Nation

Air India peeing incident: Delhi court sends accused Shankar Mishra to 14-day judicial remand, denies police his custody

3
Punjab

Punjab Government extends winter holidays in schools

4
Punjab

Punjab minister Fauja Singh Sarari resigns months after extortion controversy

5
Nation

Man urinates on woman passenger on board New York-Delhi flight, DGCA seeks report from Air India

6
Nation

Air India urinating incident victim says she was forced to negotiate with perpetrator against her wishes

7
Sports

Pakistan commentator confuses cricketer with pornstar; adult star Dani Daniels shares clip with a cheeky caption

8
Nation

Cancer risk starts with first drop of alcohol: WHO

9
Punjab

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann reallocates portfolios after Cabinet reshuffle; Dr Balbir Singh gets Health and Family Welfare

10
Schools

Chandigarh extends winter break in schools

Don't Miss

View All
Sikh mum in Canada couldn’t find a proper helmet for her boys, so she designed one to accommodate her their turbans
Diaspora

Sikh mum in Canada couldn't find a proper helmet for her boys, so she designed one to accommodate their turbans

Six-year-old boy shoots teacher in Virginia school
World

6-year-old boy shoots teacher in Virginia school

Acted with Mann once, he now sells candies on cart
Punjab

Acted with Bhagwant Mann once, veteran Punjabi film actor Kulwant Rai Bajaj now sells candies on cart

Watch: Bengaluru traffic cop advices people on illegal parking with funny video
Trending

Watch: Bengaluru traffic cop advices people on illegal parking with funny video

Cold conditions persist in Haryana, Punjab; Narnaul reels at 2.5 degrees Celsius
Punjab

Cold conditions persist in Haryana, Punjab; Narnaul reels at 2.5 degrees Celsius

Cold wave shock: 25 die due to heart attack, brain stroke in a day in UP's Kanpur
Nation

Cold wave shock: 25 die of heart attack, brain stroke in a day in UP's Kanpur

Prince Harry says William knocked him to floor in row over Meghan
Entertainment

Prince Harry says William knocked him to floor in row over Meghan

Delhi logs season's lowest of 3 degrees Celsius; thick fog in Punjab; bright sunny in Shimla
Nation

At 3 degrees Celsius, Delhi records season's lowest temperature; dense fog envelops Punjab

Top News

Himachal Cabinet expansion LIVE updates: Three-time MLA Dhani Ram Shandil takes oath as Minister

Himachal Pradesh CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu expands Cabinet, inducts 7 ministers

Six Chief Parliamentary Secretaries (CPS) also administered ...

Joshimath declared landslide-subsidence zone, over 60 families evacuated: Official

Joshimath declared landslide-subsidence zone, over 60 families evacuated: Official

Temporary relief centres have been set up at four-five safe ...

Joshimath subsidence: PMO holds meeting; Central agencies, experts assisting Uttarakhand govt

Joshimath subsidence: PMO holds meeting; Central agencies, experts assisting Uttarakhand govt

One team of National Disaster Response Force and four teams ...

North India in grip of severe cold wave; blinding layer of dense fog cripples road and rail movement

North India in grip of severe cold wave; blinding layer of dense fog cripples road and rail movement

Minimum temperature at Delhi’s Safdarjung Observatory plunge...

Air India peeing incident: Airline’s response should have been much swifter, says Tata Group Chairman N Chandrasekaran

Air India peeing incident: Airline's response should have been much swifter, says Tata Group Chairman N Chandrasekaran

‘We fell short of addressing this situation the way we shoul...


Cities

View All

~100 cr to be spent on beautification of Amritsar for hosting G-20 summit

Rs 100 cr to be spent on beautification of Amritsar for hosting G-20 summit

Water supply dept staff stage protest

Dog sterilisation resumes, 24 canines neutered on Day 1

Power cuts in intense cold a double whammy for residents

Power Minister promises uninterrupted supply

Farmers lay siege to toll plazas for 3 hrs

Punjab farmers lay siege to toll plazas for 3 hours

200% increase in cybercrime in Bathinda district in 3 yrs

Bathinda shivers at 1.2 degree C

Akali Dal writes to Nitin Gadkari over flyover in Bathinda

2 years on, enjoy chopper ride at Rose Festival in Chandigarh

2 years on, enjoy chopper ride at Rose Festival in Chandigarh

Chandigarh logs coldest day of season

Sexual harassment case: More trouble for Sandeep, Chandigarh cops slap fresh charges

Job aspirants duped of Rs 76 lakh in Mohali

Excise Policy 2023-24: Chandigarh Administration mulls bar code, batch number on bottles

North India in grip of severe cold wave; blinding layer of dense fog cripples road and rail movement

North India in grip of severe cold wave; blinding layer of dense fog cripples road and rail movement

IGI Airport gold pilferage case: How ‘chance’ thumb impression nailed customs official

Winter vacation in Delhi’s private schools extended till Jan 15 in the wake of cold wave

Delhi's cold wave hits people's funny bones, sparks meme fest on social media

Day after MCD House ruckus, AAP, BJP protest

High drama witnessed at MC meeting

High drama witnessed at MC meeting

Law & order situation in Punjab deteriorating: MP

Mehatpur police nab bike thieves

Latifpura residents burn govt's effigy

Few takers for 35-bed night shelter at Domoria Bridge

Don’t disconnect Ludhiana, upset AAP MP writes to Jyotiraditya Scindia seeking resumption of flights under UDAN

Don’t disconnect Ludhiana, upset AAP MP writes to Jyotiraditya Scindia seeking resumption of flights under UDAN

Slow pace of road construction work perpetuates traffic woes

Few months after construction, cracks develop in cinema road

Two arrested with 25 rolls of Chinese string

3-day police custody for RTA in graft case

Loud music at late night irks Patiala residents

Loud music at late night irks Patiala residents

Emergency, ambulance services will be strengthened to save precious lives: Health Minister Balbir Singh

Most buildings in Patiala flout fire safety norms

Biker injured in hit-&-run dies in Patiala