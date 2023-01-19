In a first, 108 women Army officers to get ‘command' assignments

Tribune News Service

Ajay Banerjee

New Delhi, January 19

In what will be a first for the Indian Army, 108 women officers have been promoted as Colonels and will be assigned to hold ‘command’ — meaning lead units, like any of the male counterparts do at the rank of a Colonel.

In the armed forces, Colonel and above are selection posts, all officers don’t not make the cut.

Sources said the selection board has found the 108 women officers who are declared fit for ‘command assignments’. The first set of such postings will be issued by end of January.

The Army had conducted a ‘selection board’ from January 9 onwards at the Army headquarters to select Lt Colonels who can be promoted as Colonels.

A total of 244 women officers were considered for promotion against 108 vacancies. Women officers are allowed in the Army in the following wings—Engineers, Signals, Army Air Defence, Intelligence Corps, Army Service Corps, Army Ordnance Corps besides Electrical & Mechanical Engineers (EME).

The 108 vacancies were okayed by the government to promote the affected women officers, to ensure gender parity in Indian Army.

Also, the Army invited 60 women officers to be observers for the Selection Board, to ensure fair conduct and clarify apprehensions, if any.

The Indian Army has granted Permanent Commission (PC) to women officers on par with their male counterparts. With the grant of PC, women officers can aspire to achieve greater roles and higher ranks.

All women officers granted PC are undergoing special training courses and challenging military assignments to empower them for higher leadership roles.

For the first time, five Women Officers have cleared the prestigious Defence Services Staff Course (DSSC) and Defence Services Technical Staff Course (DSTSC) Exam, which is held annually in the month of September. The five women will undergo a one-year course and give them adequate weightage while being considered for command appointments.

Women Combat Aviators have joined their counterparts at various Aviation units. Women Officers as part of the Engineers, Army Air Defence and Signals are already making a mark in the forward areas of deployment. Women will soon inducted into the Corps of Artillery. Recently, a women officer has been deployed to a post in the Siachen Glacier.