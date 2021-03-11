In Assam, President Ram Nath Kovind calls for promotion of Bodo language

New Delhi, May 4
President Ram Nath Kovind today urged the Assam government to make all possible efforts for the promotion and growth of Bodo language and literature.
Addressing the 61st annual conference of the Bodo Sahitya Sabha here, he said it has played a significant role in ensuring that Bodo is included as a medium of education in both school and higher educational institutions.
Noting that there are only two women among the 17 recipients of Sahitya Akademi Award winners from among the Bodo tribals of Assam, Kovind urged the Bodo Sahitya Sabha to encourage women writers.
The President said the atmosphere of harmony and peace in the region was increasingly gaining strength with the joint efforts of union government and various state governments of the North-Eastern region. Developmental works had an important role in this change, Kovind added.
He said to keep any literature alive and relevant, the participation of the youth was very important. Therefore, special encouragement should also be given by Bodo Sahitya Sabha to young writers.
