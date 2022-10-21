In Delhi, masks no longer must in public places

New Delhi, October 20
The wearing of face mask is no longer compulsory in Delhi. The government withdrew the fine for not wearing a mask in public places following an order issued on Thursday in the national capital.
Following the Covid pandemic, the government had made wearing of face masks compulsory in the national capital and non-compliance of the order could lead to fine. This order was revoked by the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) following a dip in cases.
As per the notification issued by the Health and Family Welfare Department of Delhi Government, the penalty of Rs 500 on general public for not wearing face mask in public places stands withdrawn after September 30.
“The DDMA in its meeting held on September 22 noted that the positivity rate of Covid infection has come down substantially and a majority of the population has been vaccinated. DDMA has decided that compulsory wearing of mask under the Epidemic Act may not be extended beyond September 30,” the notification said.
“The fine of Rs 500 for not wearing mask in public places would also stand withdrawn after September 30,” stated the notification.
