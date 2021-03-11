In Denmark, PM Modi keeps focus on trade, investment

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, May 3

Prime Minister Narendra Modi reiterated his appeal for a ceasefire and dialogue in Ukraine during the second leg of his European tour in Copenhagen on Tuesday during which he met Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen and sought investments from the deep-pocketed Danish pension funds.

For the second successive time, India did not subscribe to the condemnation of Russia in a joint statement issued after the summit meeting between the two PMs. The Denmark PM also hoped that “India will influence Russia”.

Queen Margrethe of Denmark (2nd from L), her son crown prince Frederik and his wife crown princess Mary receive PM Narendra Modi and Denmark’s PM Mette Frederiksen in Amalienborg Castle, Copenhagen. REUTERS

But the bilateral side of the relationship saw progress with both leaders presiding over the signing of nine agreements. On Monday, India had refrained from joining Germany in criticising Russia in the joint statement. “Conversations in Copenhagen aimed at boosting friendship,” tweeted the PM’s Office.

PM Modi kept the focus entirely on trade and green technology with the two leaders reviewing progress of the India-Denmark Green Strategic Partnership. He also stated that India hoped for early conclusion of India-EU Free Trade Agreement.

The Prime Minister arrived in Copenhagen from Berlin and was received at the airport by his Danish counterpart, who as a special gesture after the bilateral talks also gave him a tour of her official residence. The discussions also covered cooperation in renewable energy, especially offshore wind energy and green hydrogen, as well as skill development, health, shipping, water and the Arctic among others. Among the agreements with Denmark, a common thread with those inked during PM Modi’s summit meetings with the PMs of the UK and Australia, Russian President and the German Chancellor was the one related to easing the mobility and migration of skilled Indians and students to these countries. It is the PM’s first visit to Denmark, where he will take part in bilateral and multilateral engagements.

At a business roundtable, the PM said over 200 Danish companies were active in India and over 60 Indian companies in Denmark, mainly in the IT sector, were further cementing trade ties. Denmark is home to a robust Indian diaspora of 16,000 people.

The PM will also take part in the 2nd India-Nordic Summit along with Prime Ministers of Denmark, Iceland, Finland, Sweden and Norway where they will take stock of the cooperation since the First India-Nordic Summit in 2018.

