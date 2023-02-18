In election-bound Meghalaya, Shah rakes up dynastic politics

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, February 17

Union Home Minister and senior BJP leader Amit Shah today lashed out at political opponents in Meghalaya, claiming two families that ruled the state for years did nothing other than filling their own coffers with money meant for the poor.

Addressing an election rally at Dalu in West Garo Hills, Shah said the time had come to free Meghalaya of these two families and bring the BJP to power under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“For years, two families have ruled Meghalaya. Mukul Sangma ruled the state for several years, while Conrad Sangma’s family was also in power for many years. Nothing happened. What did these two families do?” the Home Minister said.

“These families indulged in corruption and filled their own coffers with poor people’s money. Time has come to free Meghalaya of these two families and bring the BJP to power,” he said.

Shah alleged that money being sent by the Centre for the development of the state was being blocked by the Conrad Sangma government. “Don’t you think the corruption they indulged in for years should be investigated?” he asked the crowd present at the rally.

Listing the development initiatives undertaken by the BJP government in Assam, the Home Minister said the same sort of developments would happen in Meghalaya too if the BJP was voted to power.