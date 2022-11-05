In first major post-Covid talks, India inks 4 MoUs with Taiwan

Sandeep Dikshit
New Delhi, November 4
Taiwan’s Deputy Minister of Economic Affairs Chen Zhengqi, who is on a visit to India, on Friday witnessed the signing of four memorandums of cooperation (MoU) between Taiwan and India in the fields of electronic manufacturing, environment and non-traditional medicine. This is the first major interaction between India and Taiwan since the Covid pandemic, though the Taiwan Deputy Foreign Minister earlier made an unannounced visit.
The signatories to the three MoUs are ADATA and Electronics Industry Association of India (ELCINA), Uwin Nanotechnology and Srikaarya Industries (India) and Taiwan Environmental Protection Association with India Clean Water International Centre.
Speaking at the 6th Taiwan-India Industry Summit Forum, the minister said India’s “Make in India” and “Production Incentive Programme” complement Taiwan’s New South-bound Policy. The continuous improvement of India’s business environment is even more important for Taiwanese businessmen, he said.
The visiting minister attended three events. The first Taiwan-India CEO Roundtable focused on electronic manufacturing, electric vehicles and components and capital goods. Zhengqi also attended the 6th Taiwan-India Industrial Chain Summit Forum. More than 50 manufacturers from Taiwan’s electronics manufacturing and smart city, green technology and smart vehicle components industries attended the forum. After the meeting, the two sides issued a joint statement, hoping the enterprises of the two countries would further deepen the market operation and strategic cooperation.
Taiwan and India also signed an MoU on traditional medicine to promote cooperation in traditional medicine research and industry.
Fields covered
- Electronic manufacturing
- Climate and environment
- Non-traditional medicine
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Delhi, Punjab take responsibility for farm fires
Promise to resolve issue by next winter | Seek Centre’s supp...
Take urgent steps, Delhi Lieutenant-Governor VK Saxena urges Punjab CM
Request you (Mann) to undertake substantive measures to cont...
Shiv Sena leader Sudhir Suri shot dead in Amritsar
Trader held; initial probe hints at group rivalry
Spurious drugs: Another drug fails test, Sonepat firm faces ban
Firm already under scanner over contaminated cough syrups li...