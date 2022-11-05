In first major post-Covid talks, India inks 4 MoUs with Taiwan

Tribune News Service

Sandeep Dikshit

New Delhi, November 4

Taiwan’s Deputy Minister of Economic Affairs Chen Zhengqi, who is on a visit to India, on Friday witnessed the signing of four memorandums of cooperation (MoU) between Taiwan and India in the fields of electronic manufacturing, environment and non-traditional medicine. This is the first major interaction between India and Taiwan since the Covid pandemic, though the Taiwan Deputy Foreign Minister earlier made an unannounced visit.

The signatories to the three MoUs are ADATA and Electronics Industry Association of India (ELCINA), Uwin Nanotechnology and Srikaarya Industries (India) and Taiwan Environmental Protection Association with India Clean Water International Centre.

Speaking at the 6th Taiwan-India Industry Summit Forum, the minister said India’s “Make in India” and “Production Incentive Programme” complement Taiwan’s New South-bound Policy. The continuous improvement of India’s business environment is even more important for Taiwanese businessmen, he said.

The visiting minister attended three events. The first Taiwan-India CEO Roundtable focused on electronic manufacturing, electric vehicles and components and capital goods. Zhengqi also attended the 6th Taiwan-India Industrial Chain Summit Forum. More than 50 manufacturers from Taiwan’s electronics manufacturing and smart city, green technology and smart vehicle components industries attended the forum. After the meeting, the two sides issued a joint statement, hoping the enterprises of the two countries would further deepen the market operation and strategic cooperation.

Taiwan and India also signed an MoU on traditional medicine to promote cooperation in traditional medicine research and industry.

Fields covered

Electronic manufacturing

Climate and environment

Non-traditional medicine

