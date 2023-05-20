 In Japan, PM Modi meets linguist in Punjabi : The Tribune India

In Japan, PM Modi meets linguist in Punjabi

Tomio Mizokami was conferred the Padma Shri award in 2018 for his contribution to the promotion of Indian literature and culture in Japan

In Japan, PM Modi meets linguist in Punjabi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Japanese author, Hindi and Punjabi linguist, Padma Shri Tomio Mizokami, in Hiroshima, on Saturday, May 20, 2023. PTI



Tribune News Service

New Delhi, May 20

Prime Minister Narendra Modi met leading Japanese personalities Tomio Mizokami and Hiroko Takayama, who have excelled in their professions, during his ongoing visit to Hiroshima for the G-7 Summit.

Mizokami, Professor Emeritus at the Graduate School of Foreign Studies of Osaka University, is a renowned author and linguist, and is proficient in Hindi and Punjabi languages.

He was conferred the Padma Shri award in 2018 for his contribution to the promotion of Indian literature and culture in Japan. He presented the widely acclaimed book “Jwalamukhi”- an anthology of writings from the 1980s by a cohort of Japanese scholars who laid the foundation of Hindi learning in Japan.

Takayama, born in Hiroshima is a Western style painter, whose works are deeply influenced by her deep association with India, spanning over two decades. She has conducted numerous workshops and held exhibitions in India, and was briefly a Visiting Professor at Visva Bharati University, Shanti Niketan. She presented the Prime Minister with one of her prominent works - an oil painting of Lord Buddha, created in 2022.

The Prime Minister said such interactions facilitate deepening of mutual understanding, respect and creating stronger bonds between our countries. He looked forward to further opportunities for such enriching exchanges that pave the way for further strengthening India-Japan Special Strategic and Global Partnership relations.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Nation

Canada-based terrorist's 2 aides held at Delhi airport

2
Diaspora

With arrest of Indian mom, mystery of newborn girl shockingly left to die in forest solved in US

3
Punjab

Bid to free 45,000 acres of prime land in Punjab

4
Delhi

Centre brings ordinance to set up panel on Delhi services days after Supreme Court order

5
Nation

RBI to withdraw Rs 2,000 notes from circulation

6
Himachal

NMC withholds recognition to Mandi medical college

7
Nation

Over 2.31 crore, 1 kg gold found in basement of Yojana Bhawan in Jaipur

8
Punjab

FIR registered against excise officer over graft

9
Nation

CGHS beneficiaries to get cashless treatment at 6 AIIMS

10
Amritsar

SGPC executive meet today; speculation rife, Akal Takht chief may be replaced

Don't Miss

View All
Mount Everest is losing snow and turning ‘dry and rocky’: Britain’s record holding climber
World

Mount Everest is losing snow and turning 'dry and rocky': Britain's record-holding climber

Tourists can visit Siachen glacier without Army nod
Nation

Tourists can visit Siachen glacier without Army nod

Country quota behind long Green Card wait time for India, says official
Diaspora

Country quota behind long Green Card wait time for India, says US official

Holiday in Chandigarh on May 23
Chandigarh

Holiday in Chandigarh on May 23 on account of Martyrdom Day of Guru Arjan Dev

Kangra tea leaves for European markets
Himachal

Kangra tea leaves for European markets

Punjab Police officer slaps protesting woman farmer in Gurdaspur village, incident caught on camera
Trending

Punjab cop slaps protesting woman farmer in Gurdaspur village, incident caught on camera

Tom Hanks on AI making it possible to continue to appear in films even after his death
Entertainment

Tom Hanks on AI making it possible to continue to appear in films even after his death

Next five years to be hottest ever, forecasts WMO
Nation

Next five years to be hottest ever, forecasts WMO

Top News

Tussle for control over bureaucracy in Delhi: Centre seeks review of Constitution Bench verdict

Tussle for control over bureaucracy in Delhi: Centre seeks review of Constitution Bench verdict

The move comes a day after the Centre promulgates an ordinan...

Indian Air Force temporarily grounds MiG-21 squadrons after Rajasthan crash that killed three

Indian Air Force temporarily grounds MiG-21 squadrons after Rajasthan crash that killed three

‘All MiG-21 aircraft currently undergoing technical evaluati...

Services row: Delhi Government will challenge Centre's ordinance in Supreme Court, says Kejriwal

Centre’s ordinance ‘unconstitutional’, will challenge it in Supreme Court: Delhi CM Kejriwal

Calling ordinance an attack on federal structure, he said he...

Siddaramaiah-led Karnataka government gives ‘in-principle’ nod for 5 guarantees in first Cabinet meet

Siddaramaiah-led Karnataka government gives ‘in-principle’ nod for 5 guarantees in first Cabinet meet

To cost exchequer Rs 50,000 crore annually

PM Modi meets Ukranian President Zelenskyy on sidelines of G7 summit in Hiroshima

India will do whatever possible to find solution to Ukraine conflict: PM Modi to Zelenskyy

It is the first in-person meeting between the two leaders af...


Cities

View All

India repatriates 22 Pakistani prisoners after completion of jail terms

India repatriates 22 Pakistani prisoners after completion of jail terms

SGPC executive meet today; speculation rife, Akal Takht chief may be replaced

Simranjit Singh Mann urges SGPC: Set up Panthic channel to telecast Gurbani from Golden Temple

2 Pakistani drones downed by BSF along International Border in Punjab's Amritsar; 2.6 kg drugs seized

325 meters found stashed in Amritsar; PSPCL officials under lens

Bribery case: Voice samples of AAP MLA Amit Rattan Kotfatta, aide match

Bribery case: Voice samples of AAP MLA Amit Rattan Kotfatta, aide match

Security up in Bathinda over threat letters

Panjab University convocation: VP Dhankhar asks students to keep nation first, awards honorary degrees to Sudha Murty, Ranjan Gogoi

Panjab University convocation: VP Dhankhar asks students to keep nation first, awards honorary degrees to Sudha Murty, Ranjan Gogoi

Former Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi completes PhD in Political Science, gets certificate at Panjab varsity convocation

NGT allows Chandigarh to set aside Rs 282 crore for waste management

Panic as 2 drums explode at Dera Bassi pharma unit

Saint Kabir, Chandigarh: Refusal of recognition to school under Punjab and Haryana High Court lens

Services row: Delhi Government will challenge Centre's ordinance in Supreme Court, says Kejriwal

Centre’s ordinance ‘unconstitutional’, will challenge it in Supreme Court: Delhi CM Kejriwal

CBI files charge sheet against Congress leader Jagdish Tytler in 1984 anti-Sikh riots case

Services row: Centre's ordinance 'unconstitutional', attempt to snatch power from Delhi govt, says AAP

Delhi ministers protest delay in clearing Services Secy transfer file

Canada-based terrorist's 2 aides held at Delhi airport

On trail of man, cops find his mother-in-law’s body

On trail of man, cops find his mother-in-law’s body

Man attacks granthi with sharp weapon in Sultanpur Lodhi's Gurdwara Hatt Sahib, nabbed

Youth beaten to death, protesters block NH for 7 hrs

Phagwara gets centre to make youth job-ready

Jalandhar MP Sushil Kumar Rinku gets going, reviews progress on Adampur airport

Dogs poisoned to death in Khanna

Dogs poisoned to death in Khanna

Man kills friend in Jagraon, held

Thief lands in police dragnet in Ludhiana

Fresh bids to be invited for treatment of legacy waste near Kakka village

Ludhiana Civil Hospital contractual employees to go on strike

Removed footpaths to be back for pedestrians in Patiala

Removed footpaths to be back for pedestrians in Patiala

Punjabi University launches two new programmes

PO nabbed with 110-kg poppy husk in Patiala

Work begins on community centre at Bassi Pathana village

Firm gives Rs 1 lakh for construction of cowshed