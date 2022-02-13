In major scams people from particular place found involved: Akhilesh Yadav over Rs 22k cr bank fraud

ABGSL operates from shipyards located at Dahej and Surat in Gujarat

In major scams people from particular place found involved: Akhilesh Yadav over Rs 22k cr bank fraud

Samajwadi Party (SP) President Akhilesh Yadav during an election campaign rally for UP polls, in Hathras. PTI

PTI

Hathras, February 13

Whenever major scams are unearthed in India “people from a particular place are found involved”, claimed Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Sunday while referring to the Rs 22,842 crore bank fraud by the Gujarat-based ABG Shipyard.

Addressing an election meeting at Sikandararau here, he claimed a poor person has to mortgage his land to avail a bank loan while big businessmen fly abroad after getting a huge loan.

On February 7, the CBI booked ABG Shipyard Limited (ABGSL), its former chairman and managing director Rishi Kamlesh Agarwal and others for allegedly cheating a consortium of banks led by the State Bank of India of over Rs 22,842 crore.

The ABGSL being a major player in the Indian shipbuilding industry operates from shipyards located at Dahej and Surat in Gujarat.

“Those who have read the newspapers would be knowing that a major bank scam has taken place. Whenever these major scams take place, people from a particular place are involved. In the scams, which had taken place earlier, a number of people were from that place,” the Samajwadi Party chief said.

“The money in the bank is of the poor. When a poor person wants to avail a loan, he has to mortgage his land. But these big businessmen take a big loan from the banks, arrange an air ticket and go to a foreign country,” he said.

Taking on the BJP, Yadav claimed the ruling party had promised that people wearing ‘hawai chappal’ (slippers) would travel on aircraft.

“But, with diesel and petrol becoming costlier, the poor are unable to ride a motorcycle. Farmers are facing hardships due to price rise. Hence, the Samajwadi Party has decided that, if needed, we will give free petrol,” he said.

Claiming that farmers had never faced so much hardship as they did under the “double-engine” government, he promised free fertilizers for the poor and small farmers if the Samajwadi party-led alliance emerges victorious in the Uttar Pradesh polls.

“If needed, we will construct purchase centres and ‘mandis’, so that we can buy the crops from the farmers at minimum support price.”

He also pledged compensation of up to Rs 5 lakh to the families of those killed by stray bulls in the state and reiterated 300 units of electricity would be provided to domestic consumers for free.

Referring to the alleged gang rape and killing of a 19-year-old Dalit woman in Hathras in 2020, he said that had there been a hospital and treatment was provided, the victim’s life could have been saved.

“But after she lost her life, the BJP government robbed the family of its honour by cremating her forcibly in the night. Her brother told me over phone that the family had wished to cremate her in the morning. The government could not allow this wish of the family to be fulfilled.” Hathras will go to the polls in the third phase on February 20.

The Samajwadi Party chief termed the 2022 Assembly election as the one to save democracy.

“You must have known in which direction the winds were blowing in the first phase of the polls... Every party may say claim differently but the atmosphere of Uttar Pradesh changed after the votes were cast in the first phase and so has the language of the BJP leaders,” he told the poll meeting.

Slamming the BJP government over the law-and-order situation in the state, he said, “Under the BJP’s rule farmers were crushed by the son of a minister and most numbers of fake encounters occurred in the state. We will take tough decisions to maintain law and order in the state and no mafias will be spared.” He committed to building a memorial for farmers who died during the anti-farm law agitation and pay a compensation of Rs 25 lakh to the family of farmers who had lost their lives.

Yadav also touched upon the welfare of asafoetida traders of Hathras, saying all support will be provided to make asafoetida of the region a global brand.

#abgsl #akhilesh yadav #up polls

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Punjab Election

Navjot Singh Sidhu refuses to take the stage at Priyanka Gandhi's Sangrur rally

2
Trending

IPL auction: Juhi Chawla 'welcomes' Aryan Khan, Suhana Khan, Jahnavi Mehta to KKR

3
Chandigarh

Chandigarh to amend building bylaws

4
Features

The changing patterns of Himachal apple

5
Haryana

No High Court stay on Haryana board exams, private schools jittery

6
Punjab Election

Punjab poll 2022: AAP candidate's call for financial aid goes viral on social media

7
Comment Military matters

The Army never forgets its own

8
Punjab Punjab polls

Punjab not safe under Channi regime, says Amit Shah at Ludhiana rally

9
Punjab Election Punjab polls

Punjab rally: Capt Amarinder replaced as his govt was being run by BJP from Delhi, says Priyanka Gandhi

10
Punjab PUNJAB POLL 2022

33 kg heroin, 70 kg opium: Record drug seizure amid electioneering in Punjab

Don't Miss

View All
IPL 2022 Mega Auction: ‘Mystery girl’ Kaviya Maran made her presence noticed yet again
Sports

IPL 2022 Mega Auction: ‘Mystery girl’ Kaviya Maran made her presence noticed yet again

Jos was ‘absolutely fine’ with our preferences: Rajasthan Royals after acquiring Ashwin
Sports

Jos was ‘absolutely fine’ with our preferences: Rajasthan Royals after acquiring Ashwin

Amrita Singh lent 100 rupees to 20-year-old Saif Ali Khan as he had no money then while going for shoot; the couple got married 3 months later
Entertainment

Amrita Singh lent 100 rupees to 20-year-old Saif Ali Khan as he had no money then while going for shoot; the couple got married 3 months later

Amritsar: 14 years on, Summer Palace of Maharaja Ranjit Singh finally opens for public
Amritsar

14 years on, Summer Palace of Maharaja Ranjit Singh finally opens for public

Atal Tunnel makes it to World Book of Records
Himachal

Atal Tunnel makes it to World Book of Records

Chandigarh: No chopper rides, but Rose Festival to have many firsts
Chandigarh

Chandigarh: No chopper rides, but Rose Festival to have many firsts

Chandigarh: Single ticket for tourist spots, app launched by Tourism Department
Chandigarh

Single ticket for tourist spots in Chandigarh, app launched by Tourism Department

Kapil Sharma shares a heartfelt photo with daughter Anayra; both flaunt a cute pout
Entertainment

Kapil Sharma shares a heartfelt photo with daughter Anayra; both flaunt a cute pout

Top Stories

IPL Mega Auction: Marsh, Warner could start bidding war, and it's 'great' for Aussie cricket

IPL Mega Auction: Punjab Kings open coffers to get Livingstone, 'futuristic' MI invest million dollar on injured Archer

U-19 World Cup-winning India captain Yash Dhull goes to Delh...

Priyanka Gandhi hits out at Kejriwal, Capt Amarinder at Kotkapura rally

Punjab rally: Capt Amarinder replaced as his govt was being run by BJP from Delhi, says Priyanka Gandhi

Priynaka Gandhi addressed rallies in Kotkapura and Dhuri

Punjab not safe under Channi regime, says Amit Shah at Ludhiana rally

Punjab not safe under Channi regime, says Amit Shah at Ludhiana rally

Union Home Minister says the state needs a government that s...

Navjot Singh Sidhu refuses to take the stage at Priyanka Gandhi’s Sangrur rally

Navjot Singh Sidhu refuses to take the stage at Priyanka Gandhi's Sangrur rally

Sidhu had accompanied Priyanka Gandhi Vadra to the rally

7 rescued, 2 still trapped after under-construction tunnel in MP’s Katni caves in

7 rescued, 2 still trapped after under-construction tunnel in MP’s Katni caves in

The tunnel of Bargi canal project had caved in late Saturday...

Cities

View All

IED seizure: Court extends police remand of 2 suspects in Amritsar

IED seizure: Court extends police remand of 2 suspects in Amritsar

Amritsar: Empty rhetoric by political parties disappoints Dalits

Covid-19: 26 more test +ve in Amritsar district

Difficult to gauge which way the wind will blow in Patti

Sukhwinder Singh Danny Bandala tries to woo voters with his oratory skills

Cancer a ‘non-issue’ for parties in Malwa

Cancer a 'non-issue' for parties in Malwa

Punjab poll 2022: In Bathinda Urban, silent voter holds the key

Chandigarh records 42 new Covid cases, one fatality

Chandigarh records 42 new Covid cases, one fatality

Punjab poll 2022: Priyanka Gandhi’s roadshow in Zirakpur today

Chandigarh to amend building bylaws

Mohali: Chargesheet filed against SP, Vigilance

Third wave of Covid-19 in Chandigarh more fatal for comorbid elderly

Onus on teachers, government as Delhi schools reopen for young, unvaccinated students

Onus on teachers, government as Delhi schools reopen for young, unvaccinated students

Delhi reports 920 new Covid cases, 13 deaths; positivity rate down to 1.68%

Supreme Court rejects PIL on common curriculum

9-year-old girl among 4 dead as building collapses in north Delhi

Viral video shows car of ex-bureaucrat’s son hit, drag man 100 metres in Delhi’s Greater Kailash

Independents who wish to bring about a change

Independents who wish to bring about a change

Special train carrying around 1,000 devotees set to leave Jalandhar for Varanasi in UP

Jalandhar district reports 50 +ve cases

96 arrested for code violations in Nawanshahr

Three in fray for family's legacy in Hoshiarpur

‘Hijab’ is our crown: Muslim women

'Hijab' is our crown: Muslim women

Langar held to promote interfaith harmony

Now, Modi wears turban in BJP posters

2 men dead, 32 new cases in Ludhiana district

Voters remain undecided, refuse to open up in Ludhiana district

Covid vaccination: 503 villages in Patiala district achieve 100% first-dose target

Covid vaccination: 503 villages in Patiala district achieve 100% first-dose target

Rajindra Hospital, Patiala, celebrates 68th anniversary