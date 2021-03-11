In Nepal, PM Modi dubs common heritage asset for both nations

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, May 16

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during his day-long visit to Nepal on Monday, said India and the Himalayan nation’s ever-strengthening friendship and their closeness would benefit the entire humanity in the emerging global situation. He likened the ties between the two neighbours as “unshakeable like the Himalayas”.

PM Modi offers prayers at Mahaparinirvana Stupa in Kushinagar. PTI

Modi visited Nepal at the invitation of PM Sher Bahadur Deuba on the occasion of Buddha Purnima. He began his day at Lumbini, the birthplace of Gautam Buddha, by visiting Mayadevi Temple along with Deuba and paying his respects at the Marker Stone, which “pinpoints” the exact birth spot of Buddha.

Addressing the International Buddhist Conference, PM Modi said, “The common heritage, culture, faith and love are our greatest assets. And, the richer this capital is, the more effectively we can bring the message of Lord Buddha to the world.”