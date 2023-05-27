In pictures: Inside India’s new Parliament building

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, May 27

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on Sunday inaugurate new Parliament building. Here are some glimpses from the building equipped with state-of-the-art technology:

New Parliament building, that will be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday, in New Delhi, Saturday, May 27, 2023. PTI

Inside view of the new Parliament building, that will be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday, in New Delhi, Saturday, May 27, 2023. PTI

Inside view of the new Parliament building, that will be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday, in New Delhi, Saturday, May 27, 2023. PTI

Inside view of the new Parliament building, that will be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday, in New Delhi, Saturday, May 27, 2023. PTI

Inside view of the new Parliament building, that will be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday, in New Delhi, Saturday, May 27, 2023. PTI

Inside view of the new Parliament building, that will be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday, in New Delhi, Saturday, May 27, 2023. PTI

Inside view of the new Parliament building, that will be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday, in New Delhi, Saturday, May 27, 2023. PTI

#narendra modi