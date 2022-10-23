 In poll-bound Gujarat, no fine for traffic violations this Diwali : The Tribune India

In poll-bound Gujarat, no fine for traffic violations this Diwali

Govt allows ‘relief’ from Oct 21-27 | Owaisi calls it ‘revdi’ bonanza

In poll-bound Gujarat, no fine for traffic violations this Diwali

Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel greets Home Minister Amit Shah on his birthday at his residence in Valsad on Saturday. ANI



PTI

Surat, October 22

No fine will be collected for violation of traffic rules in the state till October 27 in view of Diwali festivities, the Gujarat Government has announced.

The decision was taken so that people’s “Diwali is not spoiled,” said Minister of State for Home Harsh Sanghavi. The announcement evoked criticism from All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen chief Asaduddin Owaisi who termed it a “revdi” (freebie) from the ruling BJP. The BJP and PM Modi have been vocal against the culture of offering freebies to woo voters. The Assembly polls in Gujarat are expected to be announced soon.

Giving them flowers instead

Middle-class people go out for shopping during Diwali with their meagre savings... Instead of fine, we’ll give them a flower to make them realise their mistake. —Harsh Sanghavi, Minister

“From October 21 to 27, traffic police in Gujarat will not collect any fine from people. If anyone is caught without a helmet or driving licence or found violating any other traffic rule during this period, our police will give them a flower,” said Sanghavi in Surat on Friday. The decision was taken to give relief to people during Diwali and it was being done under the guidance of Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, he said.

In a tweet on Saturday, AIMIM chief Owaisi said, “In 2021, Gujarat saw 15,200 road traffic accidents in which 7,457 people lost their lives. This ‘revdi’ bonanza by the BJP Gujarat Government is putting people’s lives at risk.” Sanghavi hit back later in the day without naming anyone, saying those doing politics over the issue would get a befitting reply from middle-class citizens.

“Middle-class citizens go out during Diwali to do shopping with their family with whatever they have saved during the year. Many also go out on their two-wheelers with their aged parents. People many times forget to wear helmets or carry a driving license. Instead of collecting fine, we will give them a flower to make them realise their mistake,” the minister said in Surat. “On the other hand, we do not consider racing by bikers on roads a mistake. This is an intentional crime. The Gujarat police very well knows the difference between unintentional mistake and crime. Surat police have caught many such bikers in the last few days. No one needs to teach us anything on that,” Sanghavi said.

