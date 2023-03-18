In poll year, Rajasthan CM announces creation of 19 new districts, 3 divisions

PTI

Jaipur, March 17

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Friday announced his government’s decision to create 19 new districts and three new divisions in the state, earmarking Rs 2,000 crore for development of infrastructure for them.

This is the first time since 2008 that new districts are being carved out, taking the number of districts to 50. Gehlot made the announcement in the Rajasthan Assembly, which also passed the 2023-24 Budget with a voice vote.

“The state will now have 19 new districts,” the Chief Minister said during a discussion on the Budget. The three new divisions will be in Banswara, Pali and Sikar, he said. In 2008, then CM Vasundhara Raje had made Pratapgarh a district.

The new districts are Anoopgarh, which was part of Ganganagar; Balotra (Barmer); Beawar (Ajmer); Kekri (Ajmer); Deeg (Bharatpur); Deedwana-Kuchaman (Nagaur); Dudu (Jaipur); Gangapur City (Sawai Madhopur); Jaipur North; Jaipur South; Jodhpur East; Jodhpur West; Kotputli-Behror (Jaipur-Alwar); Khertal (Alwar); Neem ka Thana (Sikar); Phalodi (Jodhpur); Salumber (Udaipur); Sanchore (Jalore); and Shahpura (Bhilwara).