In Rajasthan, why does BJP need Vasundhara Raje and Congress Sachin Pilot

Tribune Web Desk

Vibha Sharma

Chandigarh, June 12

Last week, when senior BJP leader Vasundhara Raje landed in Delhi for talks with the central leadership, rumour mills worked overtime to predict the various possibilities. Speculation ranged from the former Rajasthan CM being nominated as the face of the party in the upcoming state Assembly elections to her getting a “big responsibility” (election in-charge/campaign in-charge) to organisational changes in the poll-bound state.

Even though the central BJP leadership was said to be not in favour of Raje being made the CM face, observers say that to give a good fight to the ruling Congress and CM Ashok Gehlot the saffron party needs all hands on deck like the Congress which, too, has been trying to smoothen the acrimonious relationship between Gehlot and Sachin Pilot.

In Rajasthan, BJP and Congress are both facing internal conflicts.

Even though Gehlot may like to wish him away, as a prominent ‘Gujjar’ leader, Pilot is said to have the capability of influencing at least 40 out of the 200 seats in the state, a fact both the Congress and BJP are aware of.

Importance of being Raje

Raje was in Delhi to meet the central leadership at a time the senior leaders like Union Home Minister Amit Shah, party chief JP Nadda and organisational general secretary BL Santosh were brainstorming over election strategies, including for Rajasthan.

Reports suggest that the BJP leadership is in favour of a new face/"fresh approach” in Rajasthan but does not want to harm the party’s prospects in the state.

A popular face with ground connect, especially among women, Raje has been asserting her claim as party's face in the state.

Besides, what the BJP appears to have learnt from Karnataka is that along with Prime Minister Narendra Modi it also needs strong regional leaders to enhance its prospects. Raje, who has been holding meetings in various parts of the state as a show of strength, is someone who is seen as a pan-Rajasthan leader with influence beyond her caste.

Advantage of Sachin Pilot

While speculation was that he would be forming a new party on his father’s death anniversary, Sachin Pilot said the occasion was not right for political issues.

Speaking to supporters after unveiling the statue of Rajesh Pilot in Dausa, he assured unwavering support to followers and standing by his commitments.

In other words, he is not backtracking.

Taking subtle digs at Gehlot, Raje and the BJP government at the Centre, Pilot said he would continue to raise voice against “injustice” and “not go back” on the promises he had made to the people, especially on corruption.

Just like Raje, Pilot, a prominent leader of the Gujjar community, is fighting to maintain his political relevance within his party and the state. Amid rumours of him breaking away and forming his own party, observers say the fact that he has not left the Congress and continues to be engaged with the central leadership of his party shows his intentions to stay put. Besides, though the BJP would like Pilot in its camp, Raje is said to be against any such move.

Bipolar nature of politics

Consider this: The vote percentage of the two parties in 2018 proves how close the two parties came to forming the government in the last elections. While the Congress’ vote share was 39.30 per cent, the BJP managed to get 38.08 per cent. This is how close elections in the state can be.

Rajasthan is known for its bipolar polity and 'revolving door' trend in elections.

Sources say the BJP is trying to mend relations with Raje. It is also worried about its prospects in eastern Rajasthan where Gujjars, along with Meenas, hold significant sway. In 2018, the saffron party was practically wiped out in the region after Gujjars went with Pilot whom they saw as the potential CM.

