 In Rajasthan, why does BJP need Vasundhara Raje and Congress Sachin Pilot : The Tribune India

EXPLAINER

In Rajasthan, why does BJP need Vasundhara Raje and Congress Sachin Pilot

Desert state is known for neck-and-neck contests, bipolar nature of politics, 'revolving-door' trend

In Rajasthan, why does BJP need Vasundhara Raje and Congress Sachin Pilot

Vasundhara Raje. File photo



Tribune Web Desk

Vibha Sharma

Chandigarh, June 12

Last week, when senior BJP leader Vasundhara Raje landed in Delhi for talks with the central leadership, rumour mills worked overtime to predict the various possibilities. Speculation ranged from the former Rajasthan CM being nominated as the face of the party in the upcoming state Assembly elections to her getting a “big responsibility” (election in-charge/campaign in-charge) to organisational changes in the poll-bound state. 

Even though the central BJP leadership was said to be not in favour of Raje being made the CM face, observers say that to give a good fight to the ruling Congress and CM Ashok Gehlot the saffron party needs all hands on deck like the Congress which, too, has been trying to smoothen the acrimonious relationship between Gehlot and Sachin Pilot. 

In Rajasthan, BJP and Congress are both facing internal conflicts. 

Even though Gehlot may like to wish him away, as a prominent ‘Gujjar’ leader, Pilot is said to have the capability of influencing at least 40 out of the 200 seats in the state, a fact both the Congress and BJP are aware of.  

Importance of being Raje

Raje was in Delhi to meet the central leadership at a time the senior leaders like Union Home Minister Amit Shah, party chief JP Nadda and organisational general secretary BL Santosh were brainstorming over election strategies, including for Rajasthan.

Reports suggest that the BJP leadership is in favour of a new face/"fresh approach” in Rajasthan but does not want to harm the party’s prospects in the state.  

A popular face with ground connect, especially among women, Raje has been asserting her claim as party's face in the state. 

Besides, what the BJP appears to have learnt from Karnataka is that along with Prime Minister Narendra Modi it also needs strong regional leaders to enhance its prospects. Raje, who has been holding meetings in various parts of the state as a show of strength, is someone who is seen as a pan-Rajasthan leader with influence beyond her caste. 

Advantage of Sachin Pilot 

While speculation was that he would be forming a new party on his father’s death anniversary, Sachin Pilot said the occasion was not right for political issues. 

Speaking to supporters after unveiling the statue of Rajesh Pilot in Dausa, he assured unwavering support to followers and standing by his commitments. 

In other words, he is not backtracking.   

Taking subtle digs at Gehlot, Raje and the BJP government at the Centre, Pilot said he would continue to raise voice against “injustice” and “not go back” on the promises he had made to the people, especially on corruption.

 Just like Raje, Pilot, a prominent leader of the Gujjar community, is fighting to maintain his political relevance within his party and the state. Amid rumours of him breaking away and forming his own party, observers say the fact that he has not left the Congress and continues to be engaged with the central leadership of his party shows his intentions to stay put. Besides, though the BJP would like Pilot in its camp, Raje is said to be against any such move.      

Bipolar nature of politics 

Consider this: The vote percentage of the two parties in 2018 proves how close the two parties came to forming the government in the last elections. While the Congress’ vote share was 39.30 per cent, the BJP managed to get 38.08 per cent. This is how close elections in the state can be.

Rajasthan is known for its bipolar polity and 'revolving door' trend in elections.  

Sources say the BJP is trying to mend relations with Raje. It is also worried about its prospects in eastern Rajasthan where Gujjars, along with Meenas, hold significant sway. In 2018, the saffron party was practically wiped out in the region after Gujjars went with Pilot whom they saw as the potential CM.

 

#BJP #Congress #Rajasthan #SachinPilot #VasundharaRaje

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Trending

British rapper Stefflon Don reaches Sidhu Moosewala's village to pay tribute

2
Haryana

NHAI begins closing illegal exits near Gurugram highway

3
Nation

Government is trying to protect Brij Bhushan: Vinesh Phogat

4
Nation Visa Fraud

Students facing deportation from Canada get relief, India flags 'gaps'

5
Nation

Video shows moments after iron pillar collapses killing 24-year-old model in Noida's Film City

6
Punjab

Budhlada MLA Budh Ram appointed Aam Aadmi Party's Punjab working president

7
Punjab

BSF apprehends farmer who hid drugs near border in Amritsar sector, seizes drone

8
Punjab

Wrestlers join farmers' protest against power utility in Patiala

9
Nation

Gujarat prepares for impact as cyclone Biparjoy likely to make landfall between Kutch and Pakistan's Karachi

10
Sports

India stun South Korea, clinch maiden Women's Junior Asia Cup title

Don't Miss

View All
‘Born to guide world’: Mother’s tribute to Sidhu Moosewala
Punjab

'Born to guide world': Mother's tribute to Sidhu Moosewala on his birthday

Sidhu Moosewala’s father reaches Punjab cabinet meeting site in Mansa, is whisked away by police
Bathinda

Sidhu Moosewala's father reaches Punjab cabinet meeting venue in Mansa, is whisked away by police

60% type 2 diabetes reversible: ICMR chief
Nation

60% type 2 diabetes reversible: ICMR chief

Canada to penalise those behind student visa fraud, says Trudeau
Jalandhar

Canada to penalise those behind student visa fraud, says PM Justin Trudeau

Nature’s miracle: Man recovers his ‘dead’ son alive in Balasore makeshift morgue
Nation

Nature’s miracle: Man recovers his ‘dead’ son alive in Balasore makeshift morgue

Rajasthan woman elopes with lover; aggrieved father declares her dead, sends invite to people for ‘funeral’
Trending

Rajasthan woman elopes with lover; father declares her dead, sends invite to people for ‘funeral’

‘Chitta’ overdose claims 2nd son of Phillaur family within years
Jalandhar

'Chitta' overdose claims 2nd son of Phillaur family within years

Newly-married couple dies of cardiac arest in UP's Bahraich on wedding night
Nation

Newly-married couple dies of cardiac arest in UP's Bahraich on wedding night

Top News

Gujarat braces for Biparjoy cyclone; people being shifted to temporary shelters

Gujarat braces for Cyclone Biparjoy; people being shifted to temporary shelters

Cyclone to make landfall near Jakhau on June 15; maximum win...

Farmers at Kurukshetra mahapanchayat threaten agitation if sunflower is not procured at MSP

Farmers demanding MSP for sunflower block Delhi-Chandigarh highway in Kurukshetra

Farmers gathered at Pipli grain market in Kurukshetra to pre...

Budhlada AAP MLA Budh Ram appointed party’s Punjab working president

Budhlada MLA Budh Ram appointed Aam Aadmi Party's Punjab working president

Besides, four state vice presidents, state general secretary...

BSF apprehends farmer who hid drugs near border in Amritsar sector, seizes broken drone

BSF apprehends farmer who hid drugs near border in Amritsar sector, seizes drone

The farmer is apprehended from Bharopal village

Video shows moments after iron pillor collapse that killed 24-year-old model in Noida’s Film City studio

Video shows moments after iron pillar collapses killing 24-year-old model in Noida's Film City

Vanshika Chopra was walking the ramp when the iron pillar fe...


Cities

View All

Armed men rob cash management firm employee of Rs 10 lakh in Amritsar

Armed men in Amritsar rob cash management firm employee of Rs 10 lakh

BSF apprehends farmer who hid drugs near border in Amritsar sector, seizes drone

Missing minor recovered from gurdwara, SHO suspended

'Kalapani' hails Punjabis' role in freedom struggle

Increase in VAT on petrol, diesel decried

Facing staff crunch, PGI seeks more Sr Residents

Facing staff crunch, PGI seeks more Sr Residents

Fuel price gap widens in Mohali, Chandigarh

Dadu Majra to get rid of garbage mountain before Jan, says Chandigarh Mayor

Clash over water slide at Fun City park lands 2 in hospital

Chandigarh Congress members up in arms

2 feared dead, 8 rescued as fire breaks out in Ghaziabad building

2 feared dead, 8 rescued as fire breaks out in Ghaziabad building

AAP’s politics solely dependent on educating children: Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi temp likely to settle at 40°C today

BJP launches ‘selfie with palace of corruption’ campaign to target AAP

Supreme Court to hear plea against Delhi High Court order staying notice to bike-taxi firms

Once children’s favourite destination, Nikku Park now in state of neglect

Once children’s favourite destination, Nikku Park now in state of neglect

MPs review flood protection works ahead of monsoon

Shiksha Mahakumbh at NIT ends

Protest held over fake SC certificates

Power cut troubles Sewa Kendra visitors in Phagwara

Renovation work on at Ludhiana railway station, trains to halt at Dhandari from June 15

Renovation work on at Ludhiana railway station, trains to halt at Dhandari from June 15

Rs 8.25 crore heist in Ludhiana: Cops suspect insider's role, claim vital clues

Illegal change of land use: GLADA orders seizure of property, imposes penalty

Building bylaws being flouted with impunity, says RTI activist

Ludhiana residents resent fuel price hike

Wrestlers join farmers’ protest against power utility in Patiala

Wrestlers join farmers' protest against power utility in Patiala

Ban on bursting of crackers at functions

Dist BJP Kisan Morcha appoints office-bearers

Patiala: Power supply to be hit for five days