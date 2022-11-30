In six years, maternal mortality ratio comes down from 130 to 97

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, November 29

India has recorded a decline in maternal mortality ratio (MMR) which has fallen from 130 maternal deaths per one lakh live births to 97 deaths per one lakh live births over six years.

“It is heartening that the MMR in India has declined over the years to 97 in 2018-20 from 103 in 2017-19 and 130 in 2014-2016,” the Registrar General of India’s latest Special Bulletin on MMR in India released on Tuesday said.

Maternal death is defined as death of a woman while pregnant or within 42 days of termination of pregnancy, irrespective of the duration and site of the pregnancy, from any cause related to or aggravated by the pregnancy or its management but not from accidental or incidental causes.

Among the states mapped by the bulletin, the MMR is the lowest in Kerala at 19 deaths and the highest in Assam at 195. The MMR in Punjab and Haryana continues to be higher than the national average of 97. In Punjab, it is 105 deaths per one lakh live births and in Haryana it is 110 deaths.

The highest number of maternal deaths nationally — 32 per cent — was in the 20 to 24 year age group followed by 30 per cent in 25-29 years and 20 per cent in 30 to 34 years.

Even at the adolescent level 15 to 10 years, the bulletin has revealed 6 per cent of all maternal deaths, indicating child marriages remain rampant.