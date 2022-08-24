In Tashkent, Rajnath holds talks with his counterpart

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, August 23

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh had an “excellent” meeting with his Uzbekistan counterpart Lt Gen Bakhodir Kurbanov on Tuesday in Tashkent.

The Defence Minister is in Uzbekistan to attend the SCO Defence Ministers’ meeting, which is to take place on Wednesday. His counterparts from China, Russia and Pakistan will also participate in the meeting.

“During our talks, we reviewed the India-Uzbekistan defence relationship. Our cooperation is based on a solid foundation and it will continue to grow over the coming decades,” tweeted Rajnath after the meeting with Kurbanov.

During the annual meeting on Wednesday, the SCO member states will discuss defence cooperation and a joint communique may be later issued.

In addition, meetings are also scheduled with Defence Ministers of some other SCO members, where bilateral issues and issues of mutual interest will be discussed.

During the stay in Tashkent, Rajnath will pay homage at the monument of Late PM Lal Bahadur Shastri and meet the Indian diaspora in Uzbekistan.