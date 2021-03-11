In today's India it is not government but people who are driving force: PM Modi to Indian community in Germany

Chandigarh, May 2
Aspirational India of today wants speedy development; it knows political stability and strong willpower are essential for this, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Monday while addressing the Indian community in Berlin.
PM Modi urges Indian diaspora in Germany to help take India's local products global.
Earlier, there was one nation but two constitutions. It took seven decades to implement one nation and one constitution. It has been implemented only now: PM Modi
In last 7-8 years Indian govt transferred over Rs 22 lakh crore through direct benefits transfer to beneficiaries' bank accounts: PM Modi.
Technology's inclusion in governance shows new political will of new India and is proof of democracy's ability to deliver: PM Modi.
Aspiration for positive change and quick development were reasons why Indians elected a govt with full majority after 30 years in 2014: Modi.
Country progresses when people lead it; in today's India it is not government but people who are driving force: PM Modi. (With PTI inputs)
