 In UNGA, India votes to reject Russia's demand for secret ballot on draft resolution on Ukraine : The Tribune India

In UNGA, India votes to reject Russia's demand for secret ballot on draft resolution on Ukraine

MEA had justified similar UNSC vote against Russia as 'procedural'

In UNGA, India votes to reject Russia's demand for secret ballot on draft resolution on Ukraine

File photo for representation.

PTI

Sandeep Dikshit

New Delhi, October 11

India for the first time voted at the UN General Assembly (UNGA) against Russia's demand for a secret ballot on a draft resolution to condemn its annexation of four regions of Ukraine.

India has voted against Russia on August 24 at the UN Security Council (UNSC) on the issue of inviting President Zelenskyy to speak virtually at a debate on Ukraine. The Foreign Office had then said “we have not voted against anyone,” terming the vote as procedural.

This time, too, the vote is procedural – on the question of whether the division at the end of a forthcoming debate in UNGA should be open or by secret ballot.

Albania has moved a motion seeking to condemn Russia's “illegal so-called referendums” and “attempted illegal annexation” of Ukraine’s Donetsk, Kherson, Luhansk, and Zaporizhzhia regions.

With 107 countries at UNGA, including India, rejecting Russia’s demand for a secret ballot, Russia has appealed against the ruling by the chair and this year’s UNGA President Csaba Korosi.

Only 13 nations voted in favour of Russia’s call for a secret ballot and 39 abstained. Russia and China were among the countries that did not vote.

Russia then sought reconsideration of the decision to adopt the motion submitted by Albania for a recorded vote. The UNGA decided not to reconsider the motion after 104 nations, including India, voted against, 16 voted in favour and 34 abstained.

Russia's Permanent Representative to the UN Vassily Nebenzia said Russia was not given the floor to make a point of order, its statement was distorted, and “now UN member states are being robbed of their right to express their opinion freely”.

“In such circumstances, we opted to not take part in the vote,” he added.

Last month, India had abstained from a UNSC draft resolution to condemn the referendum in Ukraine. In the 15-member UNSC, 10 voted for the resolution while China, Gabon, India and Brazil abstained. The resolution was not passed due to a Russian veto.

This led US Ambassador to the UN Linda Thomas-Greenfield to take the issue to UNGA where there is no veto. Subsequently, the US and some European nations met UNGA President Korosi to seek an emergency special session on Ukraine where a resolution against Russia would be introduced.

Monday’s UNGA vote came within hours of a massive Russian retaliation for the bombing of the Crimean Bridge. India has expressed deep concern over the escalation of the conflict, including the targeting of infrastructure and deaths of civilians. Pointing out that the escalation of the conflict was in no one's interest, a MEA statement offered India’s support to efforts aimed at de-escalation of the situation.

However, India has not condemned the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

In the last six months, India has dispatched a dozen consignments of approximately 100 tones of humanitarian aid to Ukraine and neighbouring countries. It “symbolises India’s human centric development approach, a central tenet of our national beliefs and values, which perceives the whole world as one family,” India’s Permanent Representative to UN Ruchika Kamboj has said.

#Russia #Ukraine

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Trending

Saif Ali Khan owns property worth Rs 5,000 crore, but his children Sara, Ibrahim, Taimur and Jeh may not get a penny; here is why

2
Nation

In unprecedented step, Supreme Court Collegium reveals names of members who objected to CJI's “circulation” method for appointing judges

3
World

Russia launches biggest air strikes since start of Ukraine war in revenge for Crimea bridge

4
Ludhiana

2014 Jamalpur fake encounter case: Life term for Akali leader, two dismissed cops

5
Diaspora

Incumbent on democracies to be responsible to other democracies, Jaishankar says on Khalistani activity in Canada

6
World

West did not supply weapons to India for decades as it saw military dictatorship in region as its ‘preferred partner’: Jaishankar

7
Business

3 US-based economists given Nobel Prize for work on banks, economic crises

8
Sports

Nora Fatehi renders Hindi lines in FIFA World Cup song 'Light The Sky': Watch

9
Haryana

Gurugram teacher hires a proxy for Rs 8,000; CM flying squad exposes fraud

10
Patiala

Punjab Congress split wide open, factions hold separate dharnas

Don't Miss

View All
In dry Bihar, VIPs caught drinking to be kept in special cell with AC, sofa and comfortable bed as punishment
Nation

In dry Bihar, VIPs caught drinking to be kept in special cell with AC, sofa and comfortable bed as punishment

Nawanshahr’s Dhahan native puts Punjabi literature on global map
Jalandhar

Nawanshahr's Dhahan native Barjinder Singh puts Punjabi literature on global map

Soon, ostrich & emu to be part of Chandigarh Bird Park
Chandigarh

Soon, ostrich & emu to be part of Chandigarh Bird Park

Canada allows foreign students to work off-campus for more hours; Indian students to benefit most
Diaspora

Canada allows foreign students to work off-campus for more hours; Indian students to benefit most

Lucky guy: Man orders iPhone 13 from Flipkart and gets iPhone 14 delivered instead, Twitterati goes berserk
Trending

'Lucky guy': Man orders iPhone 13 from Flipkart and gets iPhone 14 delivered instead, Twitterati goes berserk

‘We’re all shattered’: Loved ones, community hold vigil for slain Sikh family in US
Diaspora

'We're all shattered': Loved ones, community hold vigil for slain Sikh family in US

India’s hockey star Harmanpreet Singh voted FIH Player of the Year
Sports

India's hockey star Harmanpreet Singh voted FIH Player of the Year

On Dasehra, boy burns sketch of his sister’s ‘killer’
Ludhiana

On Dasehra, Ludhiana boy burns sketch of his sister’s ‘killer’

Top News

In UNGA, India votes to reject Russia's demand for secret ballot on draft resolution on Ukraine

In UNGA, India votes to reject Russia's demand for secret ballot on draft resolution on Ukraine

MEA had justified similar UNSC vote against Russia as 'proce...

301 hate crimes against Sikhs reported in UK this year; 169 per cent rise as compared to crimes against other faiths

301 hate crimes against Sikhs reported in UK this year; 169 per cent rise as compared to crimes against other faiths

Dhauladhar mountains overlooking Himachal's Kangra Valley receive first snow

Dhauladhar mountains overlooking Himachal's Kangra Valley receive first snow

The snow also brings down temperatures in the region with pe...

Kashmiri separatist leader dies of cancer at AIIMS Delhi: Family

Jailed Kashmiri separatist leader Altaf Shah dies of cancer

2 men 'murdered' following brawl at dhaba in Haryana’s Gharaunda

2 men 'murdered' following brawl at dhaba in Haryana’s Gharaunda

Another has been injured


Cities

View All

Amritsar: Man dies during treatment, doc booked for negligence

Amritsar: Man dies during treatment, doc booked for negligence

Sheetal murder case: Women’s body protests outside police station in Amritsar

Boy kills self in Amritsar after mother elopes with her paramour

Minister Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal seeks Akal Takht jathedar's intervention to contain crop residue burning

Nagar kirtan held in Amritsar ahead of Gurpurb

Heavy rain in Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh leads to fall in temperature

Heavy rain in Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh leads to fall in temperature

CCTVs to capture culprits dumping garbage in open in Chandigarh

14 sites earmarked in Chandigarh for sale of green crackers

Green crackers developed by NEERI cause less noise, pollution

Panjab University student council elections on Oct 18

SC to hear Jain’s plea today

Supreme Court to hear Delhi minister Satyendar Jain's plea today

Hyderabad bizman arrested in Delhi excise policy scam

Delhi building collapse deaths: 4-year-old Khushi was the only girl-child to be born after two generations in her family

Delhi building collapse: 2 more bodies recovered, toll climbs to 3

Religious conversion event: Delhi Police to question ex-minister Rajendra Pal Gautam on Tuesday

Food delivery boys on snatchers’ target

Food delivery boys on snatchers’ target

Proposal for paperless meets, councillors apprehensive

Farmers protest procurement delay

After 2 yrs, stir for closure of Coca-Cola unit resumes

Now, new firm overcharging at DAC multi-level parking lot in Ludhiana

Now, new firm overcharging at DAC multi-level parking lot in Ludhiana

Ludhiana MC ignoring poor roads of Model Town market: Traders

Alert woman saves son from kidnapping attempt

Man held for snatching, 4 nabbed with drug, liquor

Minor girl, woman go missing; two booked

Increase challaning, DC tells officials

Tackling dengue: Increase challaning, Patiala DC tells officials

35 women phulkari artisans attend workshop at Punjabi University, Patiala

Punjab Congress split wide open, factions hold separate dharnas

Cryogenic treatment can extend lifespan of stainless steel: Punjabi University research