 In unprecedented step, Supreme Court Collegium reveals names of members who objected to CJI's “circulation” method for appointing judges : The Tribune India

In unprecedented step, Supreme Court Collegium reveals names of members who objected to CJI's “circulation” method for appointing judges

The Collegium said Justices DY Chandrachud and S Abdul Nazeer had objected to the method

In unprecedented step, Supreme Court Collegium reveals names of members who objected to CJI's “circulation” method for appointing judges

Photo used for representational purpose only. File Photo

PTI

New Delhi, October 10

In an unprecedented development, the Supreme Court Collegium has made public the names of the two judges on the panel who objected to the method of “circulation” adopted for eliciting the views of its members on the appointment of judges to the apex court.

In a statement dated October 9 which became public on Monday, the Collegium said Justices DY Chandrachud and S Abdul Nazeer had objected to the method of “circulation” that was used for the first time for eliciting the views of its members who were unable to attend the proceedings physically.

The collegium said its September 30 meeting, which became controversial as the proposal initiated by Chief Justice of India UU Lalit received concurrence from two of the judges on the panel, while the other two objected to the process, stands "discharged".

The Collegium, which is headed by the CJI and comprises Justices DY Chandrachud, Sanjay Kishan Kaul, S Abdul Nazeer and KM Joseph, gave the entire sequence of events starting with its  first meeting dated September 26, when the names of 11 judges were considered, till September 30, 2022, the day the whole controversy erupted.

The statement said informal deliberations with regard to the proposed appointments had been going on for some time and a formal meeting took place on September 26, 2022, when the names of 11 Judges were considered.

“As there was unanimity of opinion on the name of Justice Dipankar Dutta, Chief Justice, High Court of Bombay, a Resolution to that effect was passed and the consideration of the names of other ten Judges was deferred till September 30, 2022," it said.

Though the procedure of circulating the judgments of the prospective candidates for making an objective assessment of their relative merit was introduced for the first time in the meeting held on September 26, 2022 and the name of Justice Dutta was cleared, a demand was raised by some of the members that "we should have more judgments of the other candidates. Therefore, the meeting was postponed to September 30, 2022 and more judgments were circulated".

"In continuation of the deliberations that took place on September 26, 2022, the postponed meeting of the collegium was convened on September 30, 2022 at 4.30 pm. However, since one of the members (Dr Justice DY Chandrachud) did not attend the meeting, the CJI sent a proposal vide letter dated September 30, 2022 by way of circulation," the statement said.

The statement said CJI’s proposal received the approval of Justices Sanjay Kishan Kaul and KM Joseph vide their respective letters dated October 1 and October 7, 2022.

"By separate letters dated October 1, 2022, Justice DY Chandrachud and Justice S Abdul Nazeer, objected inter alia to the method adopted in the letter dated September 30, 2022," it noted.

The letters of Justices Chandrachud and S Abdul Nazeer, however, "did not disclose any views against any of these candidates".

"This was brought to their Lordships' notice and reasons were solicited and/or alternative suggestions were invited vide second communication dated October 2, 2022 addressed by the CJI. There was no response to said communication," the statement said.

The meetings of the Collegium are usually held physically and, in case of differences over the names of candidates, the panel irons them out before a consensus list is formally announced. The names of the candidates and their judgements are also usually not circulated to the members of the Collegium in physical absence, sources with intimate knowledge of the subject said.

"Thus, the proposal initiated by the CJI had concurrence from Justice Sanjay Kishan Kaul and Justice KM Joseph. Dr. Justice DY Chandrachud and Justice S Abdul Nazeer had objected to the process of selection and appointing judges by circulation," the statement said.

It added the matter was, therefore, ideally suited to have a discussion across the table amongst the judges forming the Collegium.

The statement said while the process that started with the Collegium's meeting of September 26 was on, a letter dated October 7, 2022 was received from the Union Law Minister requesting the CJI to nominate his successor.

"In the circumstances, no further steps need be taken and the unfinished work in the meeting called for September 30, 2022 is closed without there being any further deliberation. The meeting dated September 30, 2022 stands discharged," the 5-member Collegium said in the statement.

CJI Lalit is due to retire on November 8 and Justice Chandrachud, the senior-most judge after him, is widely tipped to be the next Chief Justice of India in accordance with the tradition.

The top court currently has 29 judges, including three women judges, against the sanctioned strength of 34.  

#Supreme Court

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Punjab

Sidhu Moosewala murder case: AGTF arrests gangster Deepak Tinu's girlfriend from Mumbai

2
Entertainment

Saif Ali Khan owns property worth Rs 5,000 crore, but his children Sara, Ibrahim, Taimur and Jeh won't get a penny; here is why

3
Punjab

Where is Sidhu Moosewala's murder accused Deepak Tinu? His girlfriend who helped him escape police custody in Punjab's Mansa arrested

4
Punjab

Sidhu Moosewala killing: Gangster Deepak Tinu's girlfriend arrested from Mumbai

5
Nation

Samajwadi Party leader Mulayam Singh Yadav dies at 82

6
Haryana

Will ensure Sonepat firm's drugs are off shelves in other nations too: World Health Organisation

7
Amritsar

Kangaroo care enhances bonding between fathers & their infants: Experts

8
Nation

Bar Council of India flays bid to malign Supreme Court judge ahead of elevation

9
Nation

UP announces 3-day state mourning; Mulayam Yadav to be cremated at native village with full state honours on Tuesday

10
Himachal

Asia's pharma hub Baddi has no drug-testing lab

Don't Miss

View All
In dry Bihar, VIPs caught drinking to be kept in special cell with AC, sofa and comfortable bed as punishment
Nation

In dry Bihar, VIPs caught drinking to be kept in special cell with AC, sofa and comfortable bed as punishment

Nawanshahr’s Dhahan native puts Punjabi literature on global map
Jalandhar

Nawanshahr's Dhahan native Barjinder Singh puts Punjabi literature on global map

Soon, ostrich & emu to be part of Chandigarh Bird Park
Chandigarh

Soon, ostrich & emu to be part of Chandigarh Bird Park

Canada allows foreign students to work off-campus for more hours; Indian students to benefit most
Diaspora

Canada allows foreign students to work off-campus for more hours; Indian students to benefit most

Lucky guy: Man orders iPhone 13 from Flipkart and gets iPhone 14 delivered instead, Twitterati goes berserk
Trending

'Lucky guy': Man orders iPhone 13 from Flipkart and gets iPhone 14 delivered instead, Twitterati goes berserk

‘We’re all shattered’: Loved ones, community hold vigil for slain Sikh family in US
Diaspora

'We're all shattered': Loved ones, community hold vigil for slain Sikh family in US

India’s hockey star Harmanpreet Singh voted FIH Player of the Year
Sports

India's hockey star Harmanpreet Singh voted FIH Player of the Year

On Dasehra, boy burns sketch of his sister’s ‘killer’
Ludhiana

On Dasehra, Ludhiana boy burns sketch of his sister’s ‘killer’

Top News

Putin accuses Ukraine of Crimea bridge blast; calls it terrorism

Russia pounds Kyiv, other Ukrainian cities with cruise missiles at rush hour; 5 dead, 12 injured

Explosions reported in Lviv, Ternopil and Zhytomyr in Ukrain...

In unprecedented step, Supreme Court Collegium reveals names of members who objected to CJI’s “circulation” method for appointing judges

In unprecedented step, Supreme Court Collegium reveals names of members who objected to CJI's “circulation” method for appointing judges

The Collegium said Justices DY Chandrachud and S Abdul Nazee...

Incumbent on democracies to be responsible to other democracies, says Jaishankar on Khalistani activity in Canada

Incumbent on democracies to be responsible to other democracies, Jaishankar says on Khalistani activity in Canada

Jaishankar at a joint press conference with Australian Forei...

Mulayam Singh Yadav dies at 82

Samajwadi Party leader Mulayam Singh Yadav dies at 82

Akhilesh Yadav announces his father's demise

Yogi announces 3-day state mourning on Mulayam Singh Yadav's death

UP announces 3-day state mourning; Mulayam Yadav to be cremated at native village with full state honours on Tuesday

Yogi Adityanath says the death of Mulayam Singh Yadav marks ...


Cities

View All

Tarn Taran: ASI shoots kin over property row

Tarn Taran: ASI shoots kin over property row

Kangaroo care enhances bonding between fathers & their infants: Experts

Youth attacked with weapons, dies

Swachh rankings: Local Bodies Minister appreciates services of sanitation workers

IED under SI's car: Suspect brought on production warrant

‘False cases being filed against youths’

'False cases being filed against Punjab youths'

Drugs being sold openly in Maur village

Tardy paddy procurement in Bathinda mandis worries farmers

2 workers buried alive, 2 hurt in Mohali cave-in

2 workers buried alive, 2 hurt in Mohali cave-in

President unveils new sectt; gives city green projects

More Chandigarh heritage items go for Rs 3.4 cr at French, UK auctions

44 vendors clear dues in Chandigarh, 2.5K may lose licence

Sector 61, 63 residents stuck with Mohali pin codes

CBI arrests Abhishek Boinpally in Delhi Excise case

CBI arrests Hyderabad-based businessman in Delhi excise policy case

Police register FIR against organisers for ‘hate speech’ event in Delhi; VHP says ‘laughable’

Delhi building collapse: 2 more bodies recovered, toll climbs to 3

Delhi's Sarna brothers join hands with Sukhbir Badal

1,000 EV-charging portals installed in Delhi

Nawanshahr’s Dhahan native puts Punjabi literature on global map

Nawanshahr's Dhahan native Barjinder Singh puts Punjabi literature on global map

No outreach staff, only 35 listed with Kapurthala women rehab

Jalandhar: Over 3K run half-marathon in Bhagat Singh's remembrance

Sexagenarian hit by speeding tractor, killed

Students of KC Group migrating to other colleges a harassed lot

2014 Jamalpur fake encounter case: Life term for Akali leader, two dismissed cops

2014 Jamalpur fake encounter case: Life term for Akali leader, two dismissed cops

Metal factory blast near Dehlon: Owner among two booked

Disruption in water supply troubles Dugri residents

Cyber criminals posing as relatives from Canada dupe Ludhiana resident of Rs 2.7 lakh

Paddy yield estimated to go down in Ludhiana district as dwarf disease, rain hit crop

Punjab Congress holds state-wide protest, demands dismissal of minister Sarari

Punjab Congress holds state-wide protest, demands dismissal of minister Sarari

Trees chopped at New Leela Bhawan in Patiala, MC to lodge FIR

Now, non-teaching employees of Punjabi University threaten stir