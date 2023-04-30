 Inadequate space for cheetahs in MP’s Kuno National Park, claims former wildlife official : The Tribune India

Inadequate space for cheetahs in MP’s Kuno National Park, claims former wildlife official

2 of the 20 cheetahs translocated to KNP from Namibia and South Africa have died over the last eight months

Inadequate space for cheetahs in MP’s Kuno National Park, claims former wildlife official

A cheetah brought from South Africa at Kuno National Park. PTI File



PTI

Bhopal, April 30

Madhya Pradesh’s Kuno National Park (KNP), which has seen the death of two cheetahs in less than a month, has "inadequate space" for these felines brought from Africa, a former official of the Wildlife Institute of India has claimed.

The National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA), which is overseeing the ambitious cheetah reintroduction project in the country, has called a meeting in New Delhi on Monday in the wake of the death of two cheetahs out of the 20 felines translocated to KNP from Namibia and South Africa over the last eight months, an official said.

According to some experts, a cheetah needs about 100 square kilometre area for its movement. The KNP is spread over an area of 748 sq km and has a buffer zone of 487 sq km.

The Wildlife Institute of India's (WII) former dean Yadvendradev Vikramsinh Jhala, who was part of the cheetah project in the past, told PTI that KNP has “inadequate space” for these animals.

“A 750 sq km area alone is not sufficient...We have to make (more than one) cheetah populations and manage it like a metapopulation where you move animals from one place to another. It is very essential to establish a second, third population," he said.

"Kuno is a protected area, but the landscape in which cheetahs can live in Kuno is spread over 5,000 sq km, which includes agricultural parts, forested habitats, communities living within the area," he said.

If the cheetahs adapt to this environment, they will be able to thrive in the KNP, he said.

 "So, it all depends on how we manage the communities, ecotourism, giving them incentives, making sure that (human-animal) conflict levels are appropriately compensated if there are any," Jhala said.

Asked about the population (theory), he said KNP is one site, Mukundara Hills Tiger Reserve (in Rajasthan) is one site, Gandhi Sagar Sanctuary and Nauradehi Wildlife Sanctuary in MP are two other sites.

“Each of these sites in itself is not viable. To shift one or three cheetahs after one, two generations from here to there is called metapopulation management so that there is genetic exchange. This is an important exercise. Without this, we can't manage cheetahs in our country,” he said.

 “Without this, we can't have viability in the long run,” Jhala added.

One of the eight Namibian cheetahs brought to KNP, Sasha, aged more than four-and-a-half-years, died of a kidney ailment at the park on March 27.

The KNP witnessed a second cheetah fatality in less than a month as a six-year-old male feline named Uday, translocated from South Africa in February, died on April 23.

Another cheetah, named Siyaya, recently gave birth to four cubs in KNP.

Besides, cheetah Pavan, has strayed out of the KNP multiple times, while cheetah Asha has wandered out of the park twice.

Earlier this month, the MP forest department wrote a letter to the NTCA seeking an “alternate site” for the translocated cheetahs.

“We have sent a request letter by official mail to the NTCA....They have not replied yet,” a forest official told PTI on Saturday on condition of anonymity.

“We can't release all the 18 cheetahs into the wild in KNP,” he said, while citing lack of logistical support and space for the felines.

Notably, months before the cheetahs were brought to India from Africa, a risk management plan was drafted stating a “contingency plan” is in the process of being put in place for dealing with serial escapees. Permissions are being obtained for the release of these animals into the Mukundara Hills Tiger Reserve.

“This protected area has an 80 km fence enclosure, sufficiently stocked with game (place with herbivores population), to hold serial escapees. This enclosure is free of tigers, but does support a low density of leopards, wolves and striped hyenas,” it said.

“It can be considered a guaranteed success site for the establishment of a wild cheetah population and will hopefully provide surplus cheetahs for relocation to other protected areas in India in near future," the risk management plan stated.

An MP forest official said it is not a matter between two states.

"The Centre has a major role to play. We need a note from the Centre to proceed. We desperately need an intervention from the Centre. If they don't take the decision, will be detrimental to the interest of the cheetah project," the official said.

“If we start developing our sites like the Gandhi Sagar Sanctuary or the Nauradehi Wildlife Sanctuary in MP as alternate sites, it will take two and three years respectively,” he said.

The cheetahs from the two African nations have been brought to India under the ambitious inter-continental translocation programme to revive their population in country seven decades after they became extinct.

The country's last cheetah died in Koriya district of present-day Chhattisgarh in 1947 and the species was declared extinct in 1952.  

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

After tough childhood, twins from Punjab train together at OTA — one bags Sword of Honour, other to become officer soon

2
Ludhiana

7 AAP leaders arrested on extortion charge

3
Trending

Keep ‘encounter’ to the field: Punjab police’s terse reply to Lucknow Super Giants tweet after Kings lose IPL tie

4
Ludhiana

11 dead due to gas leak in Giaspura area of Ludhiana, 4 undergoing treatment

5
Nation

Twitter blocks ANI, NDTV official handles

6
Trending

Narendra Modi among world leaders in AI-generated 'rockstar' pictures for 'World Leadership Music Concert'

7
Haryana

High levels of nickel, benzene found in air near Panipat thermal station

8
Punjab

Rs 196 cr for infra at Patiala medical college

9
Chandigarh

Chandigarh’s Raghav secures AIR 20 in JEE (Main), tops tricity

10
Nation

Climate change alters rain pattern across country

Don't Miss

View All
Galwan braveheart’s wife commissioned into army, posted to Ladakh
Nation

Galwan braveheart's wife commissioned into Indian Army, posted to Ladakh

Time to cleanse Punjab
Comment NOUS INDICA

Time to cleanse Punjab

Below normal temperature in Punjab, Haryana in May
Delhi

Below normal temperature in Punjab, Haryana, Delhi in May

Bizarre ‘start up’ operating from Bihar to train jobless youths on how to break ATMs in 15 minutes unearthed by UP Police
Trending

Bizarre ‘start up’ operating from Bihar to train jobless youths on how to break ATMs in 15 minutes unearthed by UP Police

Punjab govt declares public holiday on May 1 to mark Labour Day
Punjab

Punjab govt declares public holiday on May 1 to mark Labour Day

Badal's demise: Chandigarh administration declares public holiday on Thursday
Chandigarh

Badal's demise: Chandigarh administration declares public holiday on Thursday

Punjab govt declares holiday on April 27; people queue up to pay last respects to Parkash Singh Badal
Punjab

Punjab govt declares holiday on April 27; people queue up to pay last respects to Parkash Singh Badal

14,000 vacant posts of primary school teacher belie govt claims
Schools

14,000 vacant posts of primary school teacher belie Punjab Govt claims

Top News

6 killed due to gas leak from factory in Giaspura area of Ludhiana

11 dead due to gas leak in Giaspura area of Ludhiana, 4 undergoing treatment

The area has been sealed while a fire brigade and an ambulan...

PM Modi’s ‘Mann Ki Baat’ creates history with 100th episode today, live broadcast at UN headquarters

Mann ki Baat spiritual journey for me, allowed me to connect with people: PM Modi in 100th episode

The prime minister said the programme is a reflection of the...

FIR against Union Minister Gajendra Shekhawat over ‘Ravana’ remarks against Rajasthan CM Gehlot

FIR against Union Minister Gajendra Shekhawat over ‘Ravana’ remarks against Rajasthan CM Gehlot

The FIR was registered on Saturday based on a complaint file...

Dantewada blast: Police release photo of IED blast mastermind

Dantewada blast: Police release photo of IED blast mastermind

The mastermind has been identified as Jagdish

SEBI seeks 6 more months from SC to complete probe

SEBI seeks 6 more months from SC to complete probe

CJI Bench had ordered probe within 2 months


Cities

View All

80% procured wheat lying in grain markets

80% procured wheat lying in grain markets

Kunal Manhas tops Amritsar dist with 99.98 percentile

VB yet to get assessment reports of ex-minister Soni’s properties

12 illegal constructions razed

75K litres of lahan seized in Tarn Taran

Bathinda jail warder provided cellphones to inmates, arrested

Bathinda jail warder provided cellphones to inmates, arrested

Chandigarh’s Raghav secures AIR 20 in JEE (Main), tops tricity

Chandigarh’s Raghav secures AIR 20 in JEE (Main), tops tricity

SHO of Panchkula women’s unit killed in Maharashtra accident

Rain likely for next five days in Chandigarh

‘Will go again, finish my speech at Oscars’: Guneet Monga

Rent defaulters in Chandigarh to face music

Examine records of expenditure , L-G tells officials

Examine records of expenditure , L-G tells officials

Court extends Sisodia's judicial custody till May 8

Delhi: 22-year-old stabbed to death for refusing cigarette

Woman killed, two children injured in Delhi house fire

JEE (Main): Siddharth tops dist with AIR 307

JEE (Main): Siddharth tops dist with AIR 307

Kapurthala procures 3.26 LMT wheat, breaks previous record

As campaigning picks up, bevy of leaders floods dist

Man stalks, harasses principal’s wife, held

Govt teacher held under POCSO Act

6 killed due to gas leak from factory in Giaspura area of Ludhiana

11 dead due to gas leak in Giaspura area of Ludhiana, 4 undergoing treatment

Shastri Hall not ready to hold badminton meets: Ex-shuttlers

JEE (Main): 30 from district score over 99 percentile

City has most accessible public transport

Remain cautious about entry of ‘anti-social’ elements, managers of religious places told

New PRTC bus stand to be made functional soon in Patiala: Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann

New PRTC bus stand to be made functional soon in Patiala: Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann

Thapar students showcase Punjab’s cultural heritage in Patiala

45 papers presented at Law University seminar in Patiala

38 students get course completion certificates

Students educated on disaster management