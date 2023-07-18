 Incessant rain continues to lash Uttarakhand, CM Dhami reaches disaster control room : The Tribune India

  • Nation
  • Incessant rain continues to lash Uttarakhand, CM Dhami reaches disaster control room

Incessant rain continues to lash Uttarakhand, CM Dhami reaches disaster control room

Several roads, including national highways, were closed due to landslides in the state

Incessant rain continues to lash Uttarakhand, CM Dhami reaches disaster control room

Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami



PTI

Dehradun, July 18

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Tuesday reached the State Disaster Control Room here to take stock of the situation in the state amid continuous rains and directed officials to remain on alert mode.

Several roads, including national highways, were closed due to landslides due to incessant rains in the state.

Due to incessant rains, the water level of all the rivers in the state, including Ganga and Yamuna, has increased.

In view of the rise in the water level of Alaknanda river – a tributary of Ganga – about 3,000 cumecs of additional water was released from the dam of the GVK hydroelectric project at Srinagar in Pauri district.

The State Emergency Operation Center has directed the district magistrates of Pauri, Tehri, Haridwar and Dehradun to exercise caution in their respective areas due to the release of water. In Haridwar, Rishikesh and other places, people are being urged to stay away from the river banks and to take care of their safety.

Many areas adjacent to the Ganga in Haridwar are already facing flood-like situations. The administration is on alert in view of a further rise in the water level of the Ganga.

Speaking to reporters after coming out of the disaster control room, the chief minister said it was raining incessantly and more rain was expected, due to which he had asked officials to remain on alert mode.

According to him, he has also instructed the officials that in case of any disaster, help should reach the people immediately without any delay.

During heavy rains on the Rishikesh-Gangotri National Highway in Uttarkashi district, a parked tempo overturned and fell under the road after debris came rolling down from a mountain near the dam at the Maneri Bhali project. The tempo driver saved his life by jumping out of the vehicle.

The Rishikesh-Yamunotri National Highway has also been blocked due to landslides near Jhar Jhar Guard. Due to the closure of the highways, the local people, including the Chardham Yatris, are facing a lot of problems in moving around.

Badrinath National Highway has been closed at Chhinka, Bajpur, Pipalkoti and Nandprayag due to debris on the roads after heavy rains in the Chamoli district.

Karnprayag-Jauljibi National Highway was also blocked for several hours at Harmani and Chamoli-Kund National Highway near Chopta. Both roads were opened later.

Due to heavy rains, a cowshed in Kevar village, adjacent to Narayanbagad town of Chamoli district, came under heavy debris, burying four to five animals tied inside.

Due to the rise in water in the Mokh river in Tehsil Nandanagar, some residential buildings of Saira village located on the banks of the river have also come under threat.

According to the information received from the police, Rudraprayag-Kedarnath National Highway was closed at five places due to landslides in Rudraprayag district. The Public Works Department has started work to open the road.

Police said due to continuous heavy rains in Rudraprayag district, boulders are falling on the road at various places like Byung Gad, Tarsali, Phata, Banswara and Tilwara.

#Uttarakhand

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann sees red over release of SGPC bank account details by SAD chief

2
Nation

UK to crack down on teaching shops; Indians likely to benefit

3
Punjab

42-year-old NRI man murdered in Ludhiana

4
Nation

Ordinance brought as Delhi Govt tried to 'paralyse' Capital, SC told

5
Nation

Pakistani citizen Seema Haider, her Indian partner Sachin questioned by UP Police’s Anti-Terrorist Squad

6
Punjab

Rajasthan refuses to accept more floodwater from Punjab

7
Nation

Former Kerala CM Oommen Chandy passes away at 79

8
Chandigarh

Govt school principal in Mohali arrested for producing ‘fake’ degree to get job

9
Nation

'United We Stand' is Opposition's slogan as leaders of 26 parties begin 2-day brainstorming session in Bengaluru

10
Himachal What our readers say

Road being metalled during rainfall

Don't Miss

View All
Meet the woman who holds world record for largest donation of breast milk, fed thousands of premature babies
Trending

Meet the woman who holds world record for largest donation of breast milk, fed thousands of premature babies

As floodwaters recede, stories of valour surface
Punjab

As floodwaters recede, stories of valour surface in Pathankot

Farmers in flood-hit Punjab prop each other up with free seeds
Punjab

Farmers in flood-hit Punjab prop up each other with free seeds

Heavy rainfall is causing havoc in several Indian states. Celebs urge everyone to do their bit to preserve Mother Nature
Entertainment

Heavy rainfall is causing havoc in several Indian states. Celebs urge everyone to do their bit to preserve Mother Nature

MP calls for concrete measures to avoid floods
Jalandhar

Balbir Singh Seechewal calls for concrete measures to avoid floods

Kullu ravaged
Features

Kullu ravaged

Pakistani man finds ‘best place’ to catch rich people, begs on flight for money to build madrasa; video goes viral
Trending

Pakistani man finds ‘best place to catch rich people', begs on flight for money to build madrasa; video goes viral

Mann visits flood-hit areas, slams delay in silt removal
Punjab

Bhagwant Mann visits flood-hit areas in Shahkot, slams delay in silt removal

Top News

Opposition coalition likely to be called INDIA—Indian National Democratic Inclusive Alliance

Opposition alliance to be called INDIA, 11-member coordination committee to be set up

Rahul Gandhi said they have decided to prepare an action pla...

NDA meeting begins in Delhi; Ajit Pawar, Chirag Paswan, Kushwaha, Manjhi among attendees

NDA meeting begins in Delhi; Ajit Pawar, Chirag Paswan, Kushwaha, Manjhi among attendees

Meeting expected to pass a resolution ahead of 2024 Lok Sabh...

PM Modi virtually inaugurates new integrated terminal building of Port Blair airport

‘For opposition, democracy means of the family, for the family, by the family’, PM Modi tears into Bengaluru assembly

Was speaking at the inauguration of an integrated airport te...

Punjab floods: New breach in Ghaggar at Mansa’s Sardulgarh; residents fear water may enter town; 1,422 villages in 18 districts flooded

Punjab floods: New breach in Ghaggar at Mansa's Sardulgarh; locals fear water may enter town; 1,422 villages in 18 districts flooded

Punjab has reported 35 deaths in the recent spell of heavy r...

Supreme Court to hear Rahul Gandhi's appeal against Gujarat High Court verdict in defamation case on July 21

Supreme Court to hear Rahul Gandhi's appeal against Gujarat High Court verdict in defamation case on July 21

A bench of Chief Justice DY Chandrachud and Justices PS Nara...


Cities

View All

MP urges residents to cooperate with Amritsar MC for completion of ICCC project

MP urges residents to cooperate with Amritsar MC for completion of ICCC project

Punjab govt releases Rs 27.77 crore grant for repair of rain-affected schools

Gulmohar Avenue residents tell Amritsar MC to stop misuse of infrastructure

SGPC condemns desecration of Sri Guru Granth Sahib

Custodial death: PSHRC recommends Rs 3 lakh relief for family of deceased

~6 cr spent in 3 yrs, Chandigarh MC mulls scrapping GPS watch mandate

Rs 6 cr spent in 3 yrs, Chandigarh MC mulls scrapping GPS watch mandate

BTech student shot dead, friend injured in Kharar

Murder FIR day after woman falls to death in Chandigarh

PGI under strain: Nephrology Dept wants specialised staff as clinical load up 30% in 3 yrs

‘Hefty’ water bills irk Panchkula residents

On camera, Delhi man dies after being stabbed to death by girl’s family members over love affair

On camera, Delhi man dies after being stabbed to death by girl's family over affair

Delhi court grants 2-day interim bail to Brij Bhushan Singh in wrestlers' sexual harassment case

Gurugram: Hindu outfits complain against Korean restaurants serving beef in city

Man held for duping Ludhiana’s jewellery store owner of gold worth Rs 6 crore

Yamuna again on rise; not a threat, says Delhi govt

As floodwaters recede, task of rebuilding lives remains

As floodwaters recede, task of rebuilding lives remains

As floodwaters recede, stories of valour surface in Pathankot

Govt schoolteacher sets an example

Jalandhar: Teen thrashed, hung upside down from tree; panch held

MP Mittal visits flood-hit Shahkot area, honours volunteers for helping needy

Man held for duping Ludhiana’s jewellery store owner of gold worth Rs 6 crore

Man held for duping Ludhiana’s jewellery store owner of gold worth Rs 6 crore

42-year-old NRI man murdered in Ludhiana

Post-deluge, residents’ pain lingers in affected areas

Health Dept conducts door-to-door survey

Giaspura Tragedy: Magisterial inquiry recommends sewer gas audit, training

Major breaches plugged in by Army in Patiala

Major breaches plugged in by Army in Patiala

Minister inspects flood-hit power grid

Patiala DC holds meeting on post deluge situation

Water supplied by MC safe, claims Patiala Admn

Residents start sit-in over dump on Sirhind Choe banks