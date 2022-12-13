Incident at LAC will affect India-China relations: Arunachal MP

PTI

Itanagar, December 13

BJP MP from Arunachal Pradesh Tapir Gao said "border incidents" like the one that happened between India and China along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Tawang sector would hamper relations between the two countries.

Indian and Chinese troops clashed along the LAC in Tawang sector and the face-off resulted in "minor injuries to a few personnel from both sides", the Indian Army said.

The clash near Yangtse along the LAC in the sensitive sector took place on Friday amid the over 30-month border standoff between the two sides in eastern Ladakh.

"I was hurt when I heard about the December 9 incident. I condemn this. If the PLA continues doing such things, the India-China relations will suffer," he said in a video message on Monday.

Such border incidents are bad for the relations between the two countries. Governments of India and China should work on making the relations better, said Gao, the Lok Sabha MP from the Arunachal East constituency.