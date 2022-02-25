Income Tax department raids Shiv Sena corporator in Mumbai

Mumbai/New Delhi, February 25
The Income Tax department on Friday conducted searches on the premises of Shiv Sena corporator Yashwant Jadhav in Mumbai on charges of tax evasion, officials said.
A team of tax department officials is undertaking the raids against Jadhav, also the chairman of the BMC standing committee, since early morning, they said.
His wife Yamini Jadhav is the party MLA from the Byculla seat.
The teams are at the Byculla residence of Jadhav, who chairs the standing committee of the richest civic body in the country, regarding an alleged under-reporting of assets in his election affidavit, the officials said.
Jadhav heads the committee which sees a bulk of the expenditure of the Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai.
The I-T department action comes weeks ahead of elections to the civic body.
The raids come close on the heels of the arrest of Maharashtra minister and NCP leader Nawab Malik in an alleged money laundering case by the Enforcement Department.
The Shiv Sena and NCP have alleged that the Opposition leaders are being targeted by the central agencies with a view of destabilising the Maharashtra government.
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has dismissed such charges as baseless.
