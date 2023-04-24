 Income tax officials raid more than 50 locations related to Tamil Nadu real estate company : The Tribune India

Income tax officials raid more than 50 locations related to Tamil Nadu real estate company

G-Square real estate company is allegedly closely related to Tamil Nadu CM Stalin and his family members

Photo for representational purpose only. iStock



IANS

Chennai, April 24

The Income Tax Department is conducting raids at more than 50 places on the premises of G-Square relations, a real estate company allegedly closely related to Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin and his family members.

Income tax officials are conducting raids and searches on the premises of Stalin's son-in-law Sabareesan's auditor’s residence also.

The Tamil Nadu BJP president, K. Annamalai had a few days back released the 'DMK files', in which he has alleged that Stalin's son and current Minister, Udayanidhi Stalin, and his son-in-law Sabareesan had generated wealth much above their known sources of income.

There were allegations that G-Square had received unhindered support when Stalin was Deputy Chief Minister in his father Karunanidhi's Cabinet. Annamalai has charged that his allegation of money swindling was not only of the present DMK government but also during the period of M. Karunanidhi.

