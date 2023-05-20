Independent Supreme Court crucial for democracy, says Justice Joseph

PTI

New Delhi, May 19

The independence of the Supreme Court is integral to democratic way of life and rule of law, said apex court judge Justice KM Joseph on Friday even as his colleague Justice Ajay Rastogi cautioned against the perception of only “anti-government” judges being independent.

The two top court judges were speaking at the farewell event organised on their last working day before the summer vacation kicks in. Justice V Ramasubramanian, who will also demit office in June along with Justice Joseph and Justice Rastogi, also spoke at the common farewell organised by the Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA).

The farewell function was attended by Chief Justice of India Justice DY Chandrachud, other judges of the apex court and members of the Bar.

Justice Joseph, who is set to retire on June 16, said, “It is not very difficult for a nation that is a democracy to slip into chaos… into just the opposite of democracy. So the court and also the Bar must always remain on its toes. It is a duty that gets passed on from generation to generation.”

Justice Rastogi, who will be demit office a day after Justice Joseph, asserted there was a need to change the prevalent practice of calling one the “finest judge” on the basis of his comments against the government.