India abstains from vote to remove Iran from UN women's commission

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, December 15

India abstained from a spirited debate at the UN Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC) which adopted a draft resolution on removal of Iran from its membership of the Commission on the Status of Women for the remainder of its 2022-2026 term, citing its oppression of women and girls.

Adopted by a recorded vote of 29 in favour to eight against (Bolivia, China, Kazakhstan, Nicaragua, Nigeria, Oman, Russian Federation and Zimbabwe) with 16 abstentions, the draft expressed concern over actions of the government of Iran since September 2022 to increasingly suppress the human rights of women and girls, using lethal force that has resulted in the deaths of peaceful protesters. By the text, the council decided to remove with immediate effect Iran from the membership of the Commission on the Status of Women for the remainder of its 2022-2026 term, stated a UN press note.

Russia sought to turn the tables on the US, which was the main sponsor of the draft resolution. The Iranian government should take measures to prevent tragedies such as that of Mahsa Amini, but Russia said it did not recall an ECOSOC meeting to discuss memberships of the UK, France, Germany or Poland after the use of water cannons and service dogs to crush peaceful protests.