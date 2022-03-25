India abstains from voting on resolution by Russia at UNSC

Tribune News Service

Sandeep Dixit

New Delhi, March 24

India and 12 other UN Security Council (UNSC) members abstained on a resolution by Russia on the humanitarian crisis in Ukraine even as External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar maintained that India’s position on the Russia-Ukraine conflict was steadfast and consistent.

Also skips vote on US resolution at unga India abstained on a resolution by the US and its allies on the Ukrainian crisis, saying focus should be on cessation of hostilities

The UN General Assembly adopted the draft resolution with 140 votes in favour, five against and 38 abstentions, including India

The draft resolution by Russia was co-sponsored by Syria, North Korea and Belarus but failed to get the required nine ‘yes’ votes to be approved. Speaking in the Rajya Sabha, Jaishankar said the government was examining various trade-related aspects, including those related to payments to Russia. Asked how the government expected the US to help India in increasing trade and commerce if it did not support Washington, Jaishankar said Indian foreign policy decisions were made in national interest.

India’s position on Ukraine was based on six principles, the EAM explained while assuring members that the government was fully cognisant of the changes taking place in international relations, including between Russia and China as well as “a lot of other countries.’’

Admitting there were emerging problems in dealing with Russia, he said an inter-ministerial group was examining these matters. On oil trade, he pointed out that India imported less than 1 per cent from Russia.

Meanwhile, Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla met UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres to discuss issues on the UN Security Council’s agenda.

