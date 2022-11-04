India abstains on resolution against Ukraine at UNSC

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, November 3

India abstained from voting on yet another resolution involving Ukraine at the UN Security Council. This time the motion was sponsored by Russia. The resolution could not be adopted with Russia and China voting in favour and the US, the UK and France voted against it.

Russia wanted an investigation into allegations of the US conducting “military biological activities” in Ukrainian laboratories in violation of the Biological Weapons Convention (BWC).

Indian diplomat A Amarnath said India remained committed to enhancing the effectiveness of the BWC and strengthening its implementation in letter and spirit. India was also in favour of a comprehensive, legally binding protocol that included an effective, universal, and non-discriminatory verification mechanism to enhance the Convention’s implementation.