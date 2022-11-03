 India abstains on Russia-sponsored UNSC resolution involving Ukraine : The Tribune India

India abstains on Russia-sponsored UNSC resolution involving Ukraine

India abstains on Russia-sponsored UNSC resolution involving Ukraine

A view shows the area near the regional administration building, which city officials said was hit by a missile attack, in central Kharkiv, Ukraine. Reuters/file



United Nations, November 3

India has abstained on yet another resolution involving Ukraine, this time a motion sponsored by Russia at the UN Security Council (UNSC).

Only China voted with Russia on Wednesday on the resolution calling for an inquiry into what Moscow alleged was a joint bio-warfare programme run by the US and Ukraine in violation of the Biological Weapons Convention (BWC).

All the 10 non-permanent members abstained and the only negative votes from the US, Britain and France did not amount to vetoes because the resolution automatically failed without getting the minimum of nine votes.

Explaining India's abstention, Counsellor Asokan Amarnath cited the absence of "an effective, universal and non-discriminatory verification mechanism" for implementing the provisions of the BWC.

He told the Council that developing such a verification mechanism "is necessary to strengthen the BWC and its implementation".

"We hope the current situation will provide an impetus for early consideration and negotiation of such a Protocol" for verification, he added.

India is one of the 184 signatories to the convention that bans the use, manufacture, distribution and stockpiling of biological weapons.

This was at least the 11th time India had abstained on a substantive resolution at the Security Council and the General Assembly involving Ukraine.

Amarnath emphasised the importance of the BWC's Article X which gives nations the right to participate in research and share biological information, materials and equipment for peaceful purposes.

India "underlines that biological-related activities for peaceful purposes that are fully consistent with the Convention's obligations should not be undermined", he added.

The US has dismissed Russia's allegations about the bioweapons programme saying that under its Cooperative Biological Threat Reduction programme it had only assisted Ukraine in destroying any material left in that country by the Soviet Union when that country became independent.

Russia has claimed that biological weapons were being developed in Ukrainian laboratories with US funding and help and circulated what it said were documents regarding the alleged cooperation that it seized after invading Ukraine.

Last week it circulated a dossier of more than 300 pages outlining the allegations.

US Permanent Representative Linda Thomas-Greenfield said that Russia's resolution "is based on disinformation, dishonesty, bad faith, and a total lack of respect for this body".

She said that Russia knew that the US' "Cooperative Threat Reduction efforts are not for military purposes" because Moscow had itself "participated in this very kind of cooperation with us, including on biological threats" for two decades.

Russia's Deputy Permanent Representative Dmitri Polyansky accused the West of showing a "colonial mentality" in opposing its proposal for an inquiry to report back by the end of the month.

IANS

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Punjab

Shiromani Akali Dal leader Bibi Jagir Kaur suspended from party

2
Haryana

MBBS counselling stalled at Rohtak PGI as students protest against Haryana govt's bond policy

3
Sports

T20 World Cup: India beat Bangladesh by 5 runs in rain-curtailed match

4
Punjab

Centre targeting Punjab farmers for stubble-burning because of their year-long protests against three farm laws: CM Bhagwant Mann

5
World

Vladimir Putin's not as 'healthy as he portrays', his hands look 'black on top': Report

6
Nation

Modi-Gehlot 'mutual admiration': Sachin Pilot smells a rat, calls for action against Gehlot loyalists; Rajasthan CM says leaders should maintain discipline

7
Trending

'Theek theek laga lo Elon bhai, Sarojini mei $2 mein mil jata hai': Musk's 'Blue tick' bargain for $8 triggers meme-fest on Twitter

8
Sports

This was Neeraj Chopra's epic reply to Europeans when asked if Indians have to return money parents spend on raising them

9
Nation

Russia, Pakistan clash over 'help' to Ukraine

10
Sports

Virat Kohli smashes Jayawardene's huge record; becomes highest run-scorer in T20 World Cup history

Don't Miss

View All
Canada announces new immigration plan, to admit 14.5L in next three yrs
World

Canada announces new immigration plan, to admit 14.5L in next three years

Sunny Deol not interested in ticket from Gurdaspur, BJP looks for his replacement
Punjab

Sunny Deol not interested in ticket from Gurdaspur, BJP looks for his replacement

‘Theek theek laga lo Elon bhai, Sarojini mei $2 mein mil jata hai’: Musk’s ‘Blue tick’ bargain for $8 triggers meme-fest on Twitter
Trending

'Theek theek laga lo Elon bhai, Sarojini mei $2 mein mil jata hai': Musk's 'Blue tick' bargain for $8 triggers meme-fest on Twitter

This was Neeraj Chopra’s epic reply to Europeans when asked if Indians have to return money parents spend on raising them
Sports

This was Neeraj Chopra's epic reply to Europeans when asked if Indians have to return money parents spend on raising them

Priceless reaction from hearing-impaired Kenyan girl who hears for the first time; watch viral video
Trending

Priceless reaction from hearing-impaired Kenyan girl who hears for the first time; watch viral video

Phulkari Bazaar returns to support women traders
Amritsar

Phulkari Bazaar returns to support women traders in Amritsar

Contractors who repaired Morbi bridge not qualified for such work: Prosecution tells court
Nation

Contractors who repaired Morbi bridge were not qualified for such work, prosecution tells court

Salujas conned banks to turn small family biz into big empire
Ludhiana PART-I

Salujas conned banks to turn small family business into big empire

Top News

India abstains on Russia-sponsored UNSC resolution involving Ukraine

India abstains on Russia-sponsored UNSC resolution involving Ukraine

Gujarat election dates to be announced at noon today

Gujarat election dates to be announced at noon today

Elon Musk meets advisors to finalise plan to fire 3,800 Twitter workers: Report

Elon Musk meets advisors to finalise plan to fire 3,800 Twitter workers: Report

Twitter new boss intends to remove Twitter's "forever" work-...

Assembly bypolls: Voting begins in 7 seats in 6 states

Bypoll for 7 Assembly seats in 6 states gets under way

A contest symbolic of the fierce turf war between the BJP an...

Polling begins for Adampur bypoll in Haryana

Polling begins for Adampur bypoll in Haryana

Voting begins at 7am and will continue till 6pm


Cities

View All

Amritsar MC nod to reinstate 130 sacked staff

Amritsar MC nod to reinstate 130 sacked staff

Few takers for foot overbridge outside Amritsar railway station

Detainees in jail to be informed about case status: District judge

Gang of vehicle lifters busted, 2 arrested in Tarn Taran

Delimitation survey will be completed within week: Amritsar MC

Sirhind canal water supply suspended, to hit sowing

Sirhind canal water supply suspended, to hit sowing

CTU plans to purchase 60 buses for outstation routes

Chandigarh Transport Undertaking plans to purchase 60 buses for outstation routes

Infection waning, Covid turns endemic: Experts

Covid: 6 infected in Chandigarh

Panchayat elections: Panchkula district sees 86.7% turnout

Treetops chopped at Chhat, residents fume

Delhi AQI ‘very poor’; work from home, cut travel, residents told

Delhi AQI 'very poor'; work from home, cut travel, residents told

Delhi Govt to open 100 mohalla clinics for women

Three vehicle thieves held after gunfight with police in Noida

Inmates fight in Central Jail, 17 booked

Inmates fight in Central Jail, 17 booked

Potholes on highway damage car, toll operator fined Rs 50,000

MLA Rana Gurjeet ‘avoids’ HC summons, told to deposit Rs 25K

Government to hold quiz contests on state’s art & culture: Minister

PTU staffer moves HC against registrar’s appointment

Ludhiana traders oppose hiked parking rates

Ludhiana traders oppose hiked parking rates

Vending zones still a distant dream, Ludhiana MC delaying process, say vendors

Remove encroachments along Buddha Nullah: Ludhiana MC Commissioner to officials

Ludhiana MC record rooms to turn smart

Potholed Dehliz Road a threat for motorists

Patiala: Staff crunch hits Covid testing

Patiala: Staff crunch hits Covid testing

Amid ministers' visits, Punjabi varsity hopes for windfall

PPS Nabha shine in athletics meet

Patiala MC issues challans to dairy owners