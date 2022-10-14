 India abstains on UN resolution flaying Russia’s referendums : The Tribune India

India abstains on UN resolution flaying Russia’s referendums

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, October 13

India abstained in the UN General Assembly on a draft resolution condemning Russia’s referendums and the annexation of four Ukrainian territories, saying its decision was “consistent with its well-thought-out national position.” India’s Permanent Representative to the UN Ruchira Kamboj said India had consistently advocated that no solution could be reached at the cost of human lives.

“Escalation of hostilities and violence is in no one’s interest. We have urged that all efforts be made for an immediate cessation of hostilities and urgent return to the path of dialogue and diplomacy,’’ she said. The resolution — Territorial integrity of Ukraine: Defending the principles of the Charter of the UN — was adopted with 143 nations voting in favour, four against and 35, including India, abstaining.

“The path to peace requires us to keep all channels of diplomacy open. We, therefore, sincerely hope for an early resumption of peace talks to bring about an immediate ceasefire and resolution of the conflict. India stands ready to support all such efforts aimed at de-escalation,’’ said Kamboj. “There are other pressing issues at play, some of which have not been adequately addressed in the resolution voted today. Our decision to abstain is consistent with our well-thought-out national position,’’ she added. India also expressed its concern over the developing world being forced to bear substantial collateral damage.

“As developing countries face the brunt of the conflict’s consequences on fuel, food and fertiliser supplies, it is critical that the voice of the global South be heard and their legitimate concerns duly addressed. We must not initiate measures that further complicate a struggling global economy,’’ the Indian PR stressed.

Last month, India had abstained from a draft United Nations Security Council resolution to condemn Russia’s referendums and annexation of four Ukrainian territories as invalid. No member of the BRICS bloc voted along with the West.

