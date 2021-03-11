India adds 2,858 covid-19 cases, 11 more deaths

PTI

New Delhi, May 14

India’s covid-19 caseload increased to 4,31,19,112 on Saturday with 2,858 fresh infections, while the number of active cases came down to 18,096, according to Union health ministry data.

The death toll climbed to 5,24,201 with 11 more fatalities, the data updated at 8 am stated.

The active cases comprised 0.04 per cent of the total infections. The national covid-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.74 per cent, the ministry said.

A decrease of 508 cases has been recorded in the active covid-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 0.59 per cent and the weekly positivity rate stood at 0.66 per cent, the ministry said.

The number of people who have recuperated from the viral disease surged to 4,25,76,815. The case fatality rate was recorded at 1.22 per cent, it said.

The total number of covid-19 vaccine doses administered in the country so far under the nationwide inoculation drive has exceeded 191.15 crore.

Among the 11 fresh fatalities five were reported from Kerala, four from Delhi and two from Maharashtra.

Of the total 5,24,201 deaths reported so far in the country, 1,47,853 were from Maharashtra, 69,355 from Kerala, 40,105 from Karnataka, 38,025 from Tamil Nadu, 26,188 from Delhi, 23,513 from Uttar Pradesh and 21,203 from West Bengal.