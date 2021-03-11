India adds 2,858 covid-19 cases, 11 more deaths

The number of active cases comes down to 18,096

India adds 2,858 covid-19 cases, 11 more deaths

Photo for representation. Tribune

PTI

New Delhi, May 14

India’s covid-19 caseload increased to 4,31,19,112 on Saturday with 2,858 fresh infections, while the number of active cases came down to 18,096, according to Union health ministry data.

The death toll climbed to 5,24,201 with 11 more fatalities, the data updated at 8 am stated.

The active cases comprised 0.04 per cent of the total infections. The national covid-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.74 per cent, the ministry said.

A decrease of 508 cases has been recorded in the active covid-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 0.59 per cent and the weekly positivity rate stood at 0.66 per cent, the ministry said.

The number of people who have recuperated from the viral disease surged to 4,25,76,815. The case fatality rate was recorded at 1.22 per cent, it said.

The total number of covid-19 vaccine doses administered in the country so far under the nationwide inoculation drive has exceeded 191.15 crore.

Among the 11 fresh fatalities five were reported from Kerala, four from Delhi and two from Maharashtra.

Of the total 5,24,201 deaths reported so far in the country, 1,47,853 were from Maharashtra, 69,355 from Kerala, 40,105 from Karnataka, 38,025 from Tamil Nadu, 26,188 from Delhi, 23,513 from Uttar Pradesh and 21,203 from West Bengal.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Punjab

Punjab Police crack RPG attack case, Canada-based gangster Lakhbir Singh is mastermind

2
Punjab

Classes in all Punjab schools to be held in offline mode from May 15 to May 31

3
Nation

For killing a cook 27 years ago, 3 Indian Air Force officers get life term

4
Nation

CBI books Army officer posted in Port Blair for bribery

5
Nation

Chintan Shivir: Congress set for 1 family, 1 ticket rule; waiver only if wards perform exceptionally for 5 years

6
Nation

Extramarital affair after Facebook friendship, obscene video clip blackmail leads to man's murder in Hyderabad

7
Punjab

Punjab police crack Mohali grenade attack case, 5 arrested

8
Diaspora

20 Punjabis in fray for Ontario provincial polls

9
Nation

Supreme Court refuses to postpone NEET-PG-22 examination, says would affect patient care

10
Trending

Watch: Desi bride goes out to fetch coffee just before her wedding, sips brew while driving

Don't Miss

View All
Only one teacher at 44 government primary schools in Jhajjar district
Haryana

Only one teacher at 44 government primary schools in Jhajjar district

Muktsar girl follows in mum’s footsteps, joins Oz Air Force
Diaspora

Muktsar girl follows in mum's footsteps, joins Royal Australian Air Force

Indian climber Baljeet Kaur scales two 8,000m peaks in Nepal within two weeks
Himachal

Indian climber Baljeet Kaur scales two 8,000m peaks in Nepal in two weeks

Chandigarh: ITBP’s retired dogs to help children with special needs
Chandigarh

ITBP's retired dogs to help children with special needs in Chandigarh

Bathinda school has pool, but not enough desks
Bathinda

Bathinda school has pool, but not enough desks

Cheats copy thumb impressions from Haryana website to withdraw money
Haryana

Cheats copy thumb impressions from Haryana website to withdraw money

Moga: Former player muscles his way through addiction
Punjab Inspiration

Former player from Moga muscles his way through drug addiction

Pilot down, passenger takes over with ‘no idea how to fly’
World

Pilot down, passenger on US plane takes over with 'no idea how to fly'

Top News

India bans wheat exports with immediate effect

India bans wheat exports with immediate effect

Sunil Jakhar removes Congress from his Twitter handle

Before going LIVE on Facebook, Sunil Jakhar removes Congress from his Twitter bio

Major power shutdown in Punjab today as Lehra Mohabbat plant develops technical snag

Major power shutdown in Punjab today as Lehra Mohabbat plant develops technical snag

Senior PSPCL officials have rushed there

Delhi fire: More charred remains found from Mundka inferno, death toll likely to go up

Delhi fire: More charred remains found from Mundka inferno, death toll likely to go up

Absconding owner of building resided on top floor

Bhagwant Mann announces closure of VIP cells in Punjab jails

Bhagwant Mann announces closure of VIP cells in Punjab jails

The CM says they want to do away with the VIP culture in jai...

Cities

View All

Most private schools to stay in offline mode in Amritsar

Most private schools to stay in offline mode in Amritsar

SC/ST students’ reservation: DEO told to probe all violations in private schools in Amritsar

Hotel digging case: Probe panel constituted

Farmers seek canal water for irrigation of paddy in Amritsar district

Drug addict shoots wife dead, kills self

Bathinda school has pool, but not enough desks

Bathinda school has pool, but not enough desks

This Bathinda man dons a dress made of sacks to spread message of universal brotherhood and harmony for last 40 years

Transporters block MLA's cavalcade in Bathinda

Punjab and Haryana High Court stays demolition of Janata Colony in Sector 25, Chandigarh

Punjab and Haryana High Court stays demolition of Janata Colony in Sector 25, Chandigarh

Soon, CTU buses in Chandigarh to run on CNG

Mohali RPG blast: 6 conspirators held, attackers at large

Chandigarh hikes DA by 3%

Chandigarh sees 8 new cases of Covid

Delhi fire: More charred remains found from Mundka inferno, death toll likely to go up

Delhi fire: More charred remains found from Mundka inferno, death toll likely to go up

AAP-BJP fight over bulldozers intensifies

Nine advocates appointed judge in Delhi High Court

Shift Ravi Gill’s wife, kids to Gandhi Vanita Ashram: CJM

Shift Ravi Gill's wife, kids to Gandhi Vanita Ashram: CJM

Nawanshahr: 5 school buses challaned

IKGPTU comes out with admission reforms to push numbers

'Travelling helps authors enrich their experiences'

Kapurthala students to get free subscription for online classes

Attach salaries of SEs of MC, LIT: Court

Attach salaries of SEs of MC, LIT: Court

Firing outside school in morning, student attacked in afternoon

Rape victim thrashes ex-MLA Simarjit Singh Bains' aide in Ludhiana

Unique initiative by DMCH to serve rural community

126 acres of village common land freed of encroachments

Ensure availability of senior doctor in emergency wing 24X7 at Government Rajindra Hospital, Patiala, HODs told

Patiala: Ensure availability of senior doc in emergency wing 24X7, HODs told

Patiala district administration launches new project to promote entrepreneurship

Patiala doctor 'thrashes' MBBS student, shifted

Government Model School, Punjabi University, Patiala, honours alumni

Apprehending lapses, Punjabi University, Patiala, begins stock verification of publication bureau