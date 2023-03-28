India-Africa will work together in defence related matters: Rajnath Singh

Tribune News Service

Ajay

New Delhi, March 28

India will continue to work with African nations to promote regional security, foster stability and enhance defence capabilities, said Defence Minister Rajnath Singh during the first edition of India-Africa Army Chiefs’ Conclave.

The conclave was organised on the side-lines of ongoing 2nd Africa-India joint exercise ‘AFINDEX’ in Pune on Tuesday. Indian Army Chief General Manoj Pande and representatives of 31 African nations, along with other civil and defence officials were present.

Rajnath Singh reiterated India’s commitment to provide support to African partner-countries in all defence-related matters, including capability enhancement of their Armed Forces, economic growth and social development.

In many African countries the capacity building of state systems is still a work in progress. Capacity building by way of defence equipment and platforms was a critical aspect of India’s military cooperation with African partners. Rajnath Singh invited the African countries to explore Indian defence equipment and technologies.

New and emerging technologies provide an opportunity to leapfrog the existing gap, he said while extending India’s expertise in digital and clean andgreen technologies for the benefit of African nations.

The India-Africa Army Chiefs’ Conclave was structured on the central theme of ‘Africa-India Militaries for Regional Unity – AMRUT’. It was aimed to strengthen and improve synergy between militaries of India and African nations as part of regional cooperation mechanism, the Ministry of Defence said.

The conclave focussed on joint training and defence cooperation amongst the nations to evolve an institutionalised framework in order to enhance collaboration in the fields of joint military training,

execution of peacekeeping operations; besides promoting Indian defence industries. It is a major landmark in deep-rooted defence ties between India and African nations, thereby enhancing regional cooperation.

In the past India has been at the forefront of providing training to the Armed Forces of African nations and equipping them with necessary skills. The training programmes covers a wide range of areas,

including counter-insurgency operations, peacekeeping, maritime security and specialised training in new domains such as cyber warfare and drone operations. It also encompasses training civilians in areas such as disaster management, humanitarian aid and medical assistance.

A large number of African Countries’ Armed Forces personnel continue to visit India for training in different areas.

The Minister termed the ongoing exercise ‘AFINDEX’ as a reflection of India’s continued focus on African nations.

