India again abstains from UNGA on resolution condemning Russia

India abstained in the UN General Assembly on a draft resolution on Wednesday condemning Russia's referenda and annexation of four Ukrainian territories, saying its decision was "consistent" with its "well-thought-out national position".

Explaining its stand, India’s Permanent Representative to the UN Ruchira Kamboj said India had consistently advocated that no solution could ever be arrived at the cost of human lives. “Escalation of hostilities and violence is in no one’s interest. We have urged that all efforts be made for an immediate cessation of hostilities and an urgent return to the path of dialogue and diplomacy,” she said in the ‘Explanation of Vote’.

The resolution ‘Territorial integrity of Ukraine: Defending the principles of the Charter of the UN' was adopted with 143 nations voting in favour, four against, and 35, including India, abstaining.

The hall burst into applause after the resolution was adopted.

“The path to peace requires us to keep all channels of diplomacy open. We, therefore, sincerely hope for an early resumption of peace talks to bring about an immediate ceasefire and resolution of the conflict. India stands ready to support all such efforts aimed at de-escalation,” said Kamboj.

“There are other pressing issues at play, some of which have not been adequately addressed in the resolution voted today. Our decision to abstain is consistent with our well-thought-out national position,” she added.

India also expressed its concern over the developing world being forced to bear substantial collateral damage. “As developing countries face the brunt of the conflict’s consequences on fuel, food and fertiliser supplies, it is critical that the voice of the global south be heard and their legitimate concerns duly addressed. We must, therefore, not initiate measures that further complicate a struggling global economy,” said the Indian PR.

Last month, India had abstained from a draft UN Security Council resolution to condemn Russia’s referenda and annexation of four Ukrainian territories as invalid.

Only Russia, Belarus, North Korea, Syria, and Nicaragua voted against the resolution. Besides India, a large number of countries from Asia abstained. They included China, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Thailand and Vietnam. No member of the BRICS bloc voted along with the West. Besides declaring the referendum and annexation illegal, the resolution demanded that Russia immediately withdraw its military from all parts of Ukraine.