India aiming to roll out 6G telecom network by end of decade: PM Modi

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, August 25

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said India is aiming to roll out a 6G telecom network by the end of the decade and asked young innovators to take full advantage of new initiatives.

“Every day new areas and challenges are seeking innovative solutions. Young innovators should take full advantage of the initiatives like optical fiber in every village and launch of 5G, preparation for 6G by the decade end, and promotion of the gaming ecosystem,” he said, addressing the Grand Finale of Smart India Hackathon 2022 via video conferencing.

PM Modi said Indian innovations always provide the most competitive, affordable, sustainable, secured and at scale solutions, which is why the World is looking towards India with hope.

Highlighting the acceptance of innovation as a profession in the society, he said “we have to accept new ideas and original thinking. Research and innovation must be transformed from the way of working to the way of living”.

“Your innovative mindset will take India to the top in next 25 years”, he told the young participants.

The Prime Minister also interacted with the participants from across the country, including Harmanjot Singh, a winner of SIH Junior from Punjab, who showcased his project of ‘smart glove’ that monitors health parameters.

The Prime Minister praised his parents for their support.

Bhagyashree Sanpala, also from Punjab, talked about real time fuel monitoring of ships through machine learning and satellite technology. The PM asked Bhagyashree if the system can be applied to other areas.

Bhagyashree said that it is possible.

The Smart India Hackathon (SIH) is a nationwide initiative to provide students a platform to solve the pressing problems of society, organisations, and government. It aims to inculcate the culture of product innovation, problem-solving and out-of-the-box thinking among students.