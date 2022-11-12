India, Asean to hold defence ministers' meet, no commitment on review of FTA

Tribune News Service

Sandeep Dikshit

New Delhi, November 12

A firm commitment on reviewing the ASEAN-India Trade in Goods Agreement (AITIGA) eluded India at its meeting with the 10-member Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) in Cambodia on Saturday. India is pressing for a review as it feels Indian exporters of automobiles and agriculture are facing non-tariff measures.

Though there is a deadlock on the trade front, a joint statement by both sides resolved to undertake some new activities including an ASEAN-India Defence Ministers’ Informal Meeting and Maritime Exercises. They also resolved to advance maritime cooperation, including in maritime security, countering piracy and armed robbery against ships, maritime safety, and search and rescue (SAR) operations.

In the space sector, they noted the move to set up Tracking, Data Reception and Processing Stations in Vietnam and Indonesia as well as enhance cooperation in transport and connectivity through the early completion and operationalisation of the India-Myanmar-Thailand (IMT) Trilateral Highway which would be extended eastward to Lao, Cambodia and Vietnam.

India and ASEAN also decided to enhance cooperation against terrorism and transnational crimes; and in military medicine. In cybersecurity, India and ASEAN committed to establishing new dialogue platforms and working closely with the ASEAN-Singapore Cybersecurity Centre of Excellence, and the ADMM Cybersecurity and Information Centre of Excellence.

Both sides agreed that the UN Convention on the Laws of the Sea (UNCLOS) sets out the legal framework within which all activities in the oceans and seas must be carried out, and that its integrity needs to be maintained. They also sought to explore concrete activities with focus on maritime connectivity, and economic and other possible areas of cooperation.

A series of engagements with ASEAN nations are being attended by Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar.