India-Australia partnership increasing in strategic importance: PM Albanese

New Delhi, March 9
Australian Prime Minister Antony Albanese, on Thursday visited the Indian Navy’s indigenous aircraft carrier INS Vikrant at Mumbai and termed relations between the two countries as “apartnership that is of increasing strategic importance as we navigate the challenges of our region together”.
There has never been a point in both of our country’s histories where we’ve had such a strong strategic alignment, the Australian PM’s statement said.
Albanese said he couldpredict that 2023 will be busier than ever for our defence cooperation. “There has never been a busier or more productive time in our defence and security partnership,” he added.
The Australian PM termed the aircraft carrier as a ‘landmark capability’ and added “for Australia, India is a top tier security partner. The Indian Ocean is central to both countries security and prosperity”.
Australia and India both depend on free and open access to sea lanes in the Indo-Pacific for trade and economic well being.
Last year, he said, India and Australia conducted more exercises, operations and dialogues than ever before, this included Maritime Patrol Aircraft deployments to each other’s territories for the first time.
In November the Indo-Pacific Endeavour and Exercise ‘Austra-hind’ were conducted.
Meanwhile, separately,the inaugural Australia-India General Bipin Rawat Defence Officer Exchange Programme is taking place in India. Young Australian military officers today visit a Para-brigade at Agra.
A 15-member Australian contingent ison a visit to India. Indian and Australian officers were taken through a series of training demonstrations related to fighting in a built-up areas by paratroopers.
The Australian PM formally announced that Australia will host Exercise Malabar for the first time this year. India, Australia, Japan and United States are partners in the Malabar series of exercises.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Fresh trouble for Manish Sisodia; ED arrests ex-Delhi deputy CM on money laundering charges
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal says 'they have only one aim — to k...
Atishi is Delhi's new education minister, Saurabh Bharadwaj gets health
Atishi will handle education, PWD, power and tourism departm...
US intel community fears increased India-Pak, India-China tension and conflict
Noted under PM Modi leadership, India is more likely than in...
Over 11,200 tillers in Punjab to get ownership rights over land as President gives assent to Bill
Now, they will get all benefits like other land owners
2015 Kotkapura firing case: Ex-Punjab CM Parkash Singh Badal, son Sukhbir move anticipatory bail pleas in Faridkot court
The petitions of the Shiromani Akali Dal leaders will be hea...