India, Bangladesh hold talks to boost trade

New Delhi, March 5

Commerce Secretaries of India and Bangladesh have agreed on a number of measures to increase trade by the Railways. They also discussed the issue of joint study on Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement, improving “border haats” and harmonising standards, said a news release. The Indian delegation was led by Commerce Secretary BVR Subrahmanyam and Bangladesh team Senior Secretary in the Commerce Ministry Tapan Kanti Ghosh. —