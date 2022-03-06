India, Bangladesh hold talks to boost trade

New Delhi, March 5
Commerce Secretaries of India and Bangladesh have agreed on a number of measures to increase trade by the Railways. They also discussed the issue of joint study on Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement, improving “border haats” and harmonising standards, said a news release. The Indian delegation was led by Commerce Secretary BVR Subrahmanyam and Bangladesh team Senior Secretary in the Commerce Ministry Tapan Kanti Ghosh. —
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
Russia-Ukraine War LIVE updates: Putin says Ukraine's future in doubt as cease-fires collapse
With the Kremlin's rhetoric growing fiercer and a reprieve f...
Russia-Ukraine War: Evacuation from Sumy top priority, says MEA
India pushes for local ceasefire to rescue nationals in conf...
Demand for wheat from India soars; retail giants approach Punjab traders
Enquiries were being received for the past week from global ...
Judge to juniors: Explain why gunmen misused
Haryana judicial officer’s wife, son were shot 4 yrs ago