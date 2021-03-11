India bans wheat exports with immediate effect

India bans wheat exports with immediate effect

Photo for representation only.

Tribune News Service

Vibha Sharma

New Delhi, May 14

In a major U-turn amid calls for ban/cap to curb rising prices, India last night decided to ban wheat exports with immediate effect.

An official notification called the action a part of measures to control rising domestic prices.

However, the export shipments for which irrevocable letters of credit (LoC) have been issued on or before the date of this notification will be allowed, according to the Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) notification dated May 13.

Wheat exports will be allowed on the basis of permission granted by the Government of India to other countries to meet their food security needs and based on the request of their governments, it said.

Just last week on May 5, the Centre categorically ruled out imposing curbs on exports saying that farmers are getting higher than MSP for wheat.

This even as due to an increase in market prices, higher demand by private players for domestic and export purposes and expected fall of 5.7 per cent in the output, the Centre's wheat procurement is expected to decline by more than half to 19.5 million tonnes in the current Rabi Marketing Season.

Notably, the Centre has revised downwards the estimate for wheat production to 105 MT in the 2021-22 crop year from the earlier projection of 111.32 MT due to productivity being affected due to early onset of summer this year.

However, ruling out any concern over meeting the domestic demand for PDS or the possibility of imposing any curbs on exports, Food Secretary Sudhanshu Pandey said the purchase by the government agency is less because of increase in market prices and higher demand by private players both for domestic as well as export purposes.

“Due to higher market prices, large quantities of wheat are being bought by traders at a higher rate than MSP, which was good for the farmers. In MP, UP, Rajasthan, Gujarat, farmers selling to traders/exporters at prices (21-24 Rs/kg), more than MSP (20.15 Rs/kg).

“The government’s wheat procurement has reduced but the availability and procurement of rice is sufficient to meet the demand under the National Food Security Act,” he added. 

Expert, however, advocated “caution”, including a ban or at least an upper limit on experts. A country like India needs surplus stocks, they said, adding that private traders “cannot be allowed to dictate the market”.

Earlier, the government had fixed a wheat procurement target at 44.4 MT for 2022-23 as against an all-time high of 43.34 MT in the previous marketing year.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Punjab

Punjab Police crack RPG attack case, Canada-based gangster Lakhbir Singh is mastermind

2
Punjab

Classes in all Punjab schools to be held in offline mode from May 15 to May 31

3
Nation

For killing a cook 27 years ago, 3 Indian Air Force officers get life term

4
Nation

CBI books Army officer posted in Port Blair for bribery

5
Nation

Chintan Shivir: Congress set for 1 family, 1 ticket rule; waiver only if wards perform exceptionally for 5 years

6
Nation

Extramarital affair after Facebook friendship, obscene video clip blackmail leads to man's murder in Hyderabad

7
Punjab

Punjab police crack Mohali grenade attack case, 5 arrested

8
Diaspora

20 Punjabis in fray for Ontario provincial polls

9
Nation

Supreme Court refuses to postpone NEET-PG-22 examination, says would affect patient care

10
Trending

Watch: Desi bride goes out to fetch coffee just before her wedding, sips brew while driving

Don't Miss

View All
Only one teacher at 44 government primary schools in Jhajjar district
Haryana

Only one teacher at 44 government primary schools in Jhajjar district

Muktsar girl follows in mum’s footsteps, joins Oz Air Force
Diaspora

Muktsar girl follows in mum's footsteps, joins Royal Australian Air Force

Indian climber Baljeet Kaur scales two 8,000m peaks in Nepal within two weeks
Himachal

Indian climber Baljeet Kaur scales two 8,000m peaks in Nepal in two weeks

Chandigarh: ITBP’s retired dogs to help children with special needs
Chandigarh

ITBP's retired dogs to help children with special needs in Chandigarh

Bathinda school has pool, but not enough desks
Bathinda

Bathinda school has pool, but not enough desks

Cheats copy thumb impressions from Haryana website to withdraw money
Haryana

Cheats copy thumb impressions from Haryana website to withdraw money

Moga: Former player muscles his way through addiction
Punjab Inspiration

Former player from Moga muscles his way through drug addiction

Pilot down, passenger takes over with ‘no idea how to fly’
World

Pilot down, passenger on US plane takes over with 'no idea how to fly'

Top News

India bans wheat exports with immediate effect

India bans wheat exports with immediate effect

Sunil Jakhar removes Congress from his Twitter handle

Before going LIVE on Facebook, Sunil Jakhar removes Congress from his Twitter bio

Major power shutdown in Punjab today as Lehra Mohabbat plant develops technical snag

Major power shutdown in Punjab today as Lehra Mohabbat plant develops technical snag

Senior PSPCL officials have rushed there

Delhi fire: More charred remains found from Mundka inferno, death toll likely to go up

Delhi fire: More charred remains found from Mundka inferno, death toll likely to go up

Absconding owner of building resided on top floor

Three policemen dead in firing by miscreants in Madhya Pradesh’s Guna

3 policemen killed in firing by miscreants in MP’s Guna; CM to hold emergency meeting over incident

The incident occurs under the jurisdiction of Aron police st...

Cities

View All

Most private schools to stay in offline mode in Amritsar

Most private schools to stay in offline mode in Amritsar

SC/ST students’ reservation: DEO told to probe all violations in private schools in Amritsar

Hotel digging case: Probe panel constituted

Farmers seek canal water for irrigation of paddy in Amritsar district

Drug addict shoots wife dead, kills self

Bathinda school has pool, but not enough desks

Bathinda school has pool, but not enough desks

This Bathinda man dons a dress made of sacks to spread message of universal brotherhood and harmony for last 40 years

Transporters block MLA's cavalcade in Bathinda

Punjab and Haryana High Court stays demolition of Janata Colony in Sector 25, Chandigarh

Punjab and Haryana High Court stays demolition of Janata Colony in Sector 25, Chandigarh

Soon, CTU buses in Chandigarh to run on CNG

Mohali RPG blast: 6 conspirators held, attackers at large

Chandigarh hikes DA by 3%

Chandigarh sees 8 new cases of Covid

Delhi fire: More charred remains found from Mundka inferno, death toll likely to go up

Delhi fire: More charred remains found from Mundka inferno, death toll likely to go up

AAP-BJP fight over bulldozers intensifies

Nine advocates appointed judge in Delhi High Court

Shift Ravi Gill’s wife, kids to Gandhi Vanita Ashram: CJM

Shift Ravi Gill's wife, kids to Gandhi Vanita Ashram: CJM

Nawanshahr: 5 school buses challaned

IKGPTU comes out with admission reforms to push numbers

'Travelling helps authors enrich their experiences'

Kapurthala students to get free subscription for online classes

Attach salaries of SEs of MC, LIT: Court

Attach salaries of SEs of MC, LIT: Court

Firing outside school in morning, student attacked in afternoon

Rape victim thrashes ex-MLA Simarjit Singh Bains' aide in Ludhiana

Unique initiative by DMCH to serve rural community

126 acres of village common land freed of encroachments

Ensure availability of senior doctor in emergency wing 24X7 at Government Rajindra Hospital, Patiala, HODs told

Patiala: Ensure availability of senior doc in emergency wing 24X7, HODs told

Patiala district administration launches new project to promote entrepreneurship

Patiala doctor 'thrashes' MBBS student, shifted

Government Model School, Punjabi University, Patiala, honours alumni

Apprehending lapses, Punjabi University, Patiala, begins stock verification of publication bureau