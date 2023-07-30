 INDIA bloc MPs submit memorandum to Governor, say Manipur situation deteriorating : The Tribune India

  • Nation
  • INDIA bloc MPs submit memorandum to Governor, say Manipur situation deteriorating

INDIA bloc MPs submit memorandum to Governor, say Manipur situation deteriorating

All-party delegation should visit the state to talk to people to remove mistrust among communities, suggests Governor Uikey

INDIA bloc MPs submit memorandum to Governor, say Manipur situation deteriorating

Congress MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, AAP MP Sushil Gupta, JMM MP Mahua Maji and other leaders of the INDIA alliance parties addresses the media after meeting Manipur Governor Anusuiya Uikey, in Imphal on July 30, 2023. PTI



PTI

Imphal, July 30

Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on Sunday asserted that if the Manipur ethnic conflict is not resolved soon, it may create security problems for the country.

A delegation of opposition INDIA bloc alliance MPs called on Manipur Governor Anusuiya Uikey at the Raj Bhavan and submitted a memorandum on their observations after visiting the northeastern state.

Addressing reporters outside the Raj Bhavan after the meeting, the Congress leader said, “The Governor heard our observations and agreed to those. She expressed sorrow over the incidents of violence and suggested that an all-party delegation should visit Manipur to talk to people to remove mistrust among communities.”

Chowdhury said that the visiting MPs will present their observations on Manipur in Parliament.

“We have requested a discussion on Manipur in Parliament as the situation is deteriorating every day,” he said.

The Opposition delegation of 21 MPs arrived in Manipur on Saturday to assess the ground situation and meet victims of the three-month ethnic riots in the state.

On the first day of their two-day whirlwind tour, they visited several relief camps in Imphal, Moirang in Bishnupur district and Churachandpur and met victims of ethnic clashes.

Besides Chowdhury and Congress’ deputy leader in the Lok Sabha Gaurav Gogoi, the delegation includes TMC’s Sushmita Dev, JMM’s Mahua Maji, DMK’s Kanimozhi, Jayant Chaudhary of RLD, Manoj Kumar Jha of RJD, N K Premachandran of RSP, JD(U) chief Rajiv Ranjan (Lalan) Singh, Aneel Prasad Hegde (JD-U), CPI’s P Sandosh Kumar and CPI(M)’s A A Rahim among others.

Violence broke out in Manipur on May 3 after a ‘Tribal Solidarity March’ was organised in the hill districts to protest against the Meitei community’s demand for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status, killing over 160 people since then, and injuring hundreds.

Meiteis account for about 53 per cent of Manipur’s population and live mostly in the Imphal Valley, while tribals, which include Nagas and Kukis, constitute 40 per cent and reside mainly in the hill districts.

#Congress #Manipur

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

Khalistan Liberation Force-backed terror module planning targeted killings in Punjab busted

2
Nation

Heavy rain, flooding likely in Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana on August 2-3: Met Dept

3
Nation

'Help me see bodies of my son, husband': Mother of woman paraded naked in Manipur to opposition MPs

4
Nation

Indore man gets 40,000-page answer to RTI plea, brings home documents in SUV

5
Nation

Two Corporate Affairs Ministry officials, Alok Industries associate among 4 arrested for graft

6
Himachal

Himachal hotel association announces 50 per cent discount, Minister Vikramaditya Singh says state safe to travel

7
Punjab

Spicejet, Star Air to launch flights from Adampur to 5 destinations

8
Punjab

Punjab Cabinet gives nod for revised mechanism for distribution of wheat flour, wheat at doorsteps of beneficiaries

9
Nation

BJP infuses new blood into central team with eye on Assembly, Lok Sabha polls

10
Punjab

Punjab’s Tarun Chugh retained in core central BJP team ahead of Lok Sabha polls

Don't Miss

View All
In flood-hit villages, teachers go out of their way to help students with studies
Jalandhar

In flood-hit Lohian villages, teachers go out of their way to help students with studies

With floods, dream of marriages of daughters also swept away
Punjab

With floods, Jalandhar villagers' dream of marriages of daughters also swept away

15-ft toe wall built by Haryana wreaking havoc in Patiala, Sangrur, allege villagers
Punjab

15-ft toe wall built by Haryana wreaking havoc in Patiala, Sangrur, allege villagers

33 years on, committee yet to come up with strategy to tame Ghaggar
Nation

33 years on, committee yet to come up with strategy to tame Ghaggar

~5K reward for those who help road accident victims
Punjab

Punjab: Rs 5K reward for those who help road accident victims

Among top institutes, IITs see max suicides
Nation

Among top institutes, IITs see max suicides

Popular Punjabi singer Surinder Shinda passes away at 64
Pollywood

Popular Punjabi singer Surinder Shinda dies

Wary of ‘award wapsi’, parliamentary committee wants undertaking from recipients
Nation

Wary of 'award wapsi', parliamentary committee wants undertaking from recipients

Top News

INDIA bloc MPs submit memorandum to Governor, says Manipur situation deteriorating

INDIA bloc MPs submit memorandum to Governor, say Manipur situation deteriorating

All-party delegation should visit the state to talk to peopl...

Fire breaks out at multi-storey hospital in Gujarat’s Ahmedabad; 100 patients evacuated

Fire breaks out at multi-storey hospital in Gujarat’s Ahmedabad; 125 patients evacuated, no casualty reported

The blaze erupts in the second basement of 10-storey Rajasth...

Russia-Ukraine War: Moscow airport closed temporarily after drone attack damages 2 buildings

Russia-Ukraine War: Moscow airport closed temporarily after drone attack damages 2 buildings

Russian Defence Ministry refers to the incident as an 'attem...

Gang waylays car on national higway in Kerala, flees with Rs 4.5 crore from occupants

Gang waylays car on national highway in Kerala, flees with Rs 4.5 crore from occupants

Gang members strategically parked a large truck on the natio...

Army jawan on leave goes missing from Kulgam district of J-K

Army jawan on leave goes missing from J-K's Kulgam, massive search operation launched

His father has appealed to those who might have abducted the...


Cities

View All

Floods bring to fore sharp divide between villagers, city residents in times of adversity

Floods bring to fore sharp divide between villagers, city residents in times of adversity

Change of river course near Sabhra village keeps admn, residents on toes

Amritsar civic body removes illegal advertisements from Nexus Mall

Canine menace: Visitors a harried lot as dogs roam freely in DAC

2 GNDU teachers nominated to panel for re-designing syllabus

Chandigarh MC pits mimics against monkeys

Chandigarh MC pits mimics against monkeys

48 PIS trainees rushed to hospital after lizard scare

Corbusier’s Chandigarh: Carry out restoration work in accordance with city’s heritage character, say experts

Man gets 5 yrs in POCSO case

Chandigarh groundwater level down by 28.5 per cent in decade

Delhi: 3 schoolgoing boys feared drowned in Yamuna

Delhi: 3 schoolgoing boys feared drowned in Yamuna

Atishi ‘pulls up’ Chief Secretary over delay in disbursal of relief for flood-affected

Three arrested for online sale of Chinese string

Delhi L-G visits Mehrauli archaeological park

At 59, Delhi’s AQI best this year

Flood of woes at Dhakka Basti

Flood of woes at Dhakka Basti

3 held with 100-gm heroin, arms

Looking forward: ‘Drainage officials managing waters in non-technical way’

2 LED TVs, gas cylinders stolen from government school

HC issues notice to state government over ‘wrong’ delimitation

Roorkee IIT team visits Dhoka Mohalla

Roorkee IIT team visits Dhoka Mohalla

NRI’s house theft case cracked

Four of interstate gang supplying weapons held

Thousands bid farewell to legendary Punjabi singer Surinder Shinda

Family tries to keep Ishmeet’s legacy alive

Vigilance Bureau nabs cop taking ~10K bribe

Vigilance Bureau nabs cop taking Rs 10K bribe

Singer enthrals at YPS cultural extravaganza

Car carrying illegal liquor overturns

Official gets warm send-off post training

DLSA holds seminar