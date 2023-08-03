 INDIA bloc’s Mumbai meet to discuss electoral issues, seat-sharing talks will come later: AAP’s Raghav Chadha : The Tribune India

  • Nation
  • INDIA bloc’s Mumbai meet to discuss electoral issues, seat-sharing talks will come later: AAP’s Raghav Chadha

INDIA bloc’s Mumbai meet to discuss electoral issues, seat-sharing talks will come later: AAP’s Raghav Chadha

'If you combine the votes of all political parties under the INDIA bloc, it exceeds the votes polled by the BJP in 2019,' AAP leader said

INDIA bloc’s Mumbai meet to discuss electoral issues, seat-sharing talks will come later: AAP’s Raghav Chadha

AAP Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chadha. File photo



PTI

New Delhi, August 3

AAP Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chadha Thursday said the opposition INDIA alliance will meet in Mumbai to discuss the issues to be raised in the run-up to the Lok Sabha polls and the talks on ticket distribution and seat-sharing will be held in subsequent meetings.

Asserting that the INDIA alliance is rock-solid like ‘Fevicol ka jod’, Chadha told PTI in an interview that the opposition bloc is similar to the alliance formed in 1977 after the lifting of the Emergency.

“If you combine the votes of all political parties under the INDIA bloc, it exceeds the votes polled by the BJP in 2019,” the AAP leader said.

He also referred to Union Home Minister Amit Shah cautioning the opposition “not to indulge in politics of supporting or opposing legislation just to win elections” over the Delhi services bill, saying the BJP was trying to drive a wedge between the INDIA bloc parties.

“He is afraid that it will be a big defeat for the BJP with all the parties coming together. It is the fear of a formidable challenger like INDIA that is driving them to drive a wedge between the Congress, AAP, Trinamool Congress and other stakeholders,” Chadha said.

While initiating the debate in the Lok Sabha on the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill, 2023, Shah on Thursday cautioned the opposition, which is building a coalition against the BJP-led NDA for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, saying bills and laws were for the benefit of the people and should be supported or opposed solely for that purpose.

Asked what seat-sharing formula the AAP and the Congress will follow in Delhi now that the two parties have joined hands as part of the INDIA bloc, Chadha said it was too early to talk about that.

“As the INDIA alliance moves forward, there will be detailed discussions on ticket distribution. In the first phase, the name of the alliance was decided. In the second, agitations and issues to be raised in the run-up to the Lok Sabha polls will be decided and also how we will take a blueprint of a better India to the people of the country will be worked out.

“In the third or fourth phase, ticket distribution will be decided,” the AAP leader said.

Asked about the Mumbai meeting of the alliance, he said no date has been fixed but it will take place after the current Parliament session.

#BJP #Lok Sabha #Mumbai #Raghav Chadha #Rajya Sabha

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

Punjab: Free power scheme may take a hit with new subsidy rules

2
Punjab

Punjabi-origin UK MP Tanmanjit Dhesi stopped by immigration officers at Amritsar airport for 2 hours

3
Haryana

Nuh clashes: Once 'religious', Jalabhishek yatra turns into power show

4
World

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and wife Sophie Gregoire to separate

5
Punjab

Buzz of alliance with AAP leaves Punjab Congress leaders miffed

6
Diaspora

Australian court sentences Samrala youth to 22-yr jail for burying ex-girlfriend alive

7
Himachal

Technicians from Delhi called to open Kullu dam floodgates

8
Haryana

23 more arrested for Haryana violence; Nuh curfew relaxed for 3 hours

9
Himachal

Landslides recur on Parwanoo highway, NHAI ropes in experts

10
Nation

Govt restricts import of laptop, tablets and computers with immediate effect

Don't Miss

View All
Communal violence has hit Gurugram’s reputation worldwide, ‘complacency’ of officials must be probed: Union Minister Rao Inderjeet
Haryana

Communal violence has tarnished Gurugram's reputation worldwide, 'complacency' of officials must be probed: Union Minister Rao Inderjeet

Jailed Uzbeki woman set to return home
Punjab

Jailed Uzbeki woman set to return home

Japanese man who spent Rs 12 lakh to live his dream of ‘becoming a dog’,' takes first walk in public, plays with other dogs
Trending

Japanese man who spent Rs 12 lakh to live his dream of 'becoming a dog',' takes first walk in public, plays with other dogs

Violence setback to slogan ‘Haryana Ek, Haryanvi Ek’
Haryana

Violence setback to slogan ‘Haryana Ek, Haryanvi Ek’

200/kg, tomato out of reach again
Chandigarh

Chandigarh: 200/kg, tomato out of reach again

Coolest July in over a decade
Chandigarh

Coolest July in Chandigarh in over a decade

Swept away by Sutlej, 2 of Jagraon held in Pak
Punjab

Swept away by Sutlej, 2 of Jagraon held in Pakistan

Video of Himachal farmers dumping apples in water stream goes viral; allege forced to throw due to road closure
Himachal

Video of Himachal farmers dumping apples in water stream goes viral; allege forced to throw due to road closure

Top News

Delhi services bill passed by Lok Sabha; Amit Shah tears into opposition alliance

Delhi services bill passed by Lok Sabha; Amit Shah tears into opposition alliance

AAP member Sushil Kumar Rinku, who tore a copy of bill and t...

Haryana violence: 176 people arrested, 93 FIRs registered, IRB battalion deployed in Nuh

Haryana violence: 176 arrested, 93 FIRs registered, IRB battalion deployed in Nuh

Additional chief secretary says situation fast returning to ...

Gurugram-Nuh violence: Muslims decide to offer Friday namaz at home

Gurugram-Nuh violence: Muslims decide to offer Friday namaz at home

Mufti Saleem Qasmi, president of Jamiat Ulama in Gurugram, a...

Army jawan who went missing from JK’s Kulgam has been rescued: Police

Army jawan who went missing from JK’s Kulgam has been rescued: Police

Javaid Ahmad Wani, a resident of Achathal area of Kulgam dis...

Manipur HC orders status quo on mass burial site; 21 injured in violence

Manipur HC orders status quo on mass burial site; 21 injured in violence

The district magistrates of Imphal East and Imphal West with...


Cities

View All

Punjab-origin UK MP Tanmanjit Dhesi stopped by immigration officers at Amritsar airport for 2 hours

Punjabi-origin UK MP Tanmanjit Dhesi stopped by immigration officers at Amritsar airport for 2 hours

Punjab police bust cross-border drug smuggling ring; 6 kg heroin seized, 1 held

Chikungunya takes Amritsar by surprise, 23 cases reported

Flood situation leaves Sabhra village worried

Bikram Majithia questions NIA's raids at Khalsa Aid's Patiala office

Chandigarh MC fails to form 12 committees this year too, development hit

Chandigarh MC fails to form 12 committees this year too, development hit

Chandigarh Housing Board floats tenders for Sector 53 housing scheme

Chandigarh: Land exchange for Haryana Assembly hits green hurdle

Chandigarh: PMLA court declares GBP directors POs

Blot on khaki: 9 Chandigarh cops booked in 2 months

Delhi services bill passed by Lok Sabha; Amit Shah tears into opposition alliance

Delhi services bill passed by Lok Sabha; Amit Shah tears into opposition alliance

Delhi CM Kejriwal accuses BJP of backstabbing people of Delhi after Lok Sabha passes services bill

CM Kejriwal accuses BJP of backstabbing people of Delhi after Lok Sabha passes services bill

'Bangla banana hai sach chupana hai': Amit Shah says AAP opposition to Delhi services bill aimed at hiding corruption

Delhi records minimum temperature of 25.2 degrees Celsius, light rain likely during day

Garbage dumping sites in Jalandhar raise stink, pose a health hazard

Garbage dumping sites in Jalandhar raise stink, pose a health hazard

Jalandhar: Many Lohian schools lacked infra, floods made situation worse

Flood damage: DC asks officials to speed up rehabilitation process

Officials asked to expedite girdawari work

Congress seeks Rs 50K per acre relief for crop loss

EPFO recovers ~4.65 cr from 487 defaulters in four months

EPFO recovers Rs 4.65 cr from 487 defaulters in four months

Australian court sentences Samrala youth to 22-yr jail for burying ex-girlfriend alive

‘Traffic Hawk’ app to better turbulent vehicle flow in city

Ludhiana cops swoop down on Central Jail

VB nabs munshi for accepting Rs 20K bribe

After suicide bid by trader, Patiala MC withdraws shop ‘sealing’ notice

After suicide bid by trader, Patiala MC withdraws shop ‘sealing’ notice

Bikram Majithia questions NIA's raids at Khalsa Aid's Patiala office

Preneet Kaur asks Nitin Gadkari to expedite bypass project

DC oversees girdawari work in Patiala district

Murder case cracked, 2 in police net