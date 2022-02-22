India calls for efforts to defuse tensions around Ukraine

Tribune News Service

Sandeep Dikshit

New Delhi, February 22

India was among the handful of countries at an emergency UN Security Council (UNSC) discussion that did not outright criticise Russia for its recognition of the two breakaway regions of Ukraine on Monday night.

India’s Permanent Representative (PR) TS Tirumurti sought “restraint on all sides” and reiterated India’s consistent position that seeks an immediate de-escalation of tensions while “taking into account the legitimate security interests of all countries and aimed towards securing long-term peace and stability in the region and beyond”.

Pointing out that over 20,000 Indians live and study in different parts of Ukraine, including in its border regions, the senior Indian diplomat strongly emphasised that the vital need of the hour is to maintain peace and security as well as intensify diplomatic efforts to find a mutually amicable solution at the earliest.

“We can’t afford military escalation. Diplomacy provides the basis for a solution. We need greater efforts to find common ground for implementation the of Minsk agreement including its key security and political aspects. Constructive diplomacy is the need of the hour,” he underlined.

Tirumurti said the issue could be resolved only through diplomatic dialogue and wanted “space” to be given to recent initiatives such as the trilateral contact group and Normandy format which seek to defuse tensions.

The India stand was parallel to that of three other countries – Brazil, the UAE and China - out of the 15 members of the UNSC while Russia backed its own actions announced by President Vladimir Putin in a long live address which he ended by recognising the two breakaway regions and signing a decree of peace and friendship with their respective leaders at a spartan ceremony at the Kremlin.

Mexico, Ireland, Gabon did not completely subscribe to the Western position. But it was clear from the speeches of their Permanent Representatives that they did not approve of the Russian action though they left the door open for diplomacy as did Germany. Albania, the US, the UK, Ghana, Kenya, Norway and France were strongly critical of Russia.

China's Ambassador to the United Nations on Monday called all parties concerned in the Ukraine crisis to exercise restraint and avoid any action that might fuel tensions, after Putin recognised two breakaway regions in eastern Ukraine as independent.

