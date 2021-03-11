India, China agree to hold next round of military talks soon on Eastern Ladakh row

15th round of military dialogue was held on March 11 this year

India, China agree to hold next round of military talks soon on Eastern Ladakh row

India and Chinese troops at border posts along the Line of Actual Control LAC including in eastern Ladakh. PTI File

PTI

 New Delhi, May 31

India and China on Tuesday agreed to hold the next round of the Senior Commanders' meeting at an early date to achieve complete disengagement from all friction points in eastern Ladakh to create conditions for the restoration of normalcy in bilateral ties.

It was the only decision taken at a meeting of the Working Mechanism for Consultation and Coordination (WMCC) on the India-China Border Affairs as there was no concrete forward movement in resolving the lingering border standoff in eastern Ladakh which is in its third year.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said the two sides reviewed the situation along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in the Western Sector of India-China border areas and agreed to hold the next round of the Senior Commanders' meeting "at an early date".

The eastern Ladakh region is officially referred to as the Western Sector.

The previous meeting under the framework of the WMCC had taken place in November while the 15th round of military dialogue was held on March 11 this year.

"The two sides exchanged views on the current situation along the LAC in the Western Sector in Eastern Ladakh," the MEA said.

"They agreed that as instructed by the two foreign ministers, both sides should continue the discussions through diplomatic and military channels to resolve the remaining issues along the LAC at the earliest so as to create conditions for the restoration of normalcy in bilateral relations," it said.

"In this context, they agreed to hold the next (16th) round of the Senior Commanders meeting at an early date to achieve the objective of complete disengagement from all friction points along the LAC in the Western Sector in accordance with the existing bilateral agreements and protocols," the MEA added.

It said it was recalled in the talks that since the last meeting of WMCC in November both sides held the 14th and 15th rounds of the Senior Commanders' meeting in January and March respectively.

The statement by the MEA also referred to Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi's visit to India in March during which he held discussions with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and National Security Advisor Ajit Doval.

The Indian delegation at the talks was led by the Additional Secretary (East Asia) in the MEA while the Chinese team side was headed by the Director-General of the Boundary and Oceanic Department of the Chinese Foreign Ministry.

On May 9, Army Chief Gen Manoj Pande said China's intention has been to keep "alive" the overall boundary question with India though it remains the "basic" issue between the two countries.

He said that the Indian Army's aim was to restore the status quo ante prior to April 2020 in eastern Ladakh.

As a result of the military talks, the two sides completed the disengagement process last year on the north and south banks of the Pangong lake and in the Gogra area.

India has been consistently maintaining that peace and tranquillity along the LAC were key for the overall development of the bilateral ties.

Each side currently has around 50,000 to 60,000 troops along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in the sensitive sector.  

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Punjab

Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi: From student politics to extortion, murder

2
Punjab

Singer Sidhu Moosewala cremated at native village; thousands pay last respects

3
Punjab

Sidhu Moosewala's body bore 20-25 bullet injuries, reveals post mortem report

4
Punjab

Moosewala murder: Lawrence Bishnoi moves Delhi High Court, doesn’t want his custody to be given to Punjab Police

5
Punjab

Punjab gang wars mean a bullet for a bullet

6
Punjab

Day after Sidhu Moosewala's murder, HC asks Punjab Govt to explain basis on which security of 400 protectees pruned, info leaked

7
Punjab

Sidhu Moosewala’s killing: Police arrest Mansa villager who provided 'logistic support to attackers', accused sent to 5-day custody

8
Punjab

Jalandhar man kills wife, her parents

9
Diaspora

Canada-based kingpin Goldy Brar on Faridkot cops' radar for over a year

10
Punjab

Sidhu Moosewala killing: On back foot, AAP in huddle

Don't Miss

View All
Punjab gang wars means a bullet for a bullet
Punjab

Punjab gang wars mean a bullet for a bullet

25 bullet wounds on body: Autopsy
Punjab

25 bullet wounds on Sidhu Moosewala's body: Autopsy

Canada-based kingpin on Faridkot cops’ radar
Diaspora

Canada-based kingpin Goldy Brar on Faridkot cops' radar for over a year

From student politics to extortion, murder
Punjab

Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi: From student politics to extortion, murder

Anandpur Sahib’s Gamini 3rd in country
Punjab

Civil Services exam: Anandpur Sahib’s Gamini Singla 3rd in country

Colonial-era Town Hall building a cynosure of all eyes
Amritsar

Amritsar: Colonial-era Town Hall building a cynosure of all eyes

Manali voted most preferred hill station: Report
Himachal

Manali voted most preferred hill station: Oyo report

In her tribute to Sidhu Moosewala, Lilly Singh urges her global audience stream the ‘young legend’s music
Entertainment

In her tribute to Sidhu Moosewala, Canadian YouTuber Lilly Singh urges her global audience to stream the 'young legend's music'

Top News

Sidhu Moosewala’s killing: Police arrest Mansa villager, bring two gangster on production warrant from Bathinda and Ferozepur jails

Sidhu Moosewala’s killing: Police arrest Mansa villager who provided 'logistic support to attackers', accused sent to 5-day custody

Police say two gangsters brought on intelligence input that ...

Moosewala murder case: Delhi Police get 5-day custody of Lawrence Bishnoi

Moosewala murder case: Delhi Police get 5-day custody of Lawrence Bishnoi

Special Cell of Delhi Police is likely to confront him with ...

Sidhu Moosewala shot dead LIVE updates: Cremation at noon

Singer Sidhu Moosewala cremated at native village; thousands pay last respects

Final farewell to Sidhu Moosewala by family, friends and fan...

Moosewala murder: Lawrence Bishnoi moves Delhi High Court, doesn’t want his custody to be given to Punjab Police

Moosewala murder: Lawrence Bishnoi moves Delhi High Court, doesn’t want his custody to be given to Punjab Police

Matter listed for hearing on Wednesday, says Bishnoi's couns...

India’s GDP grows 8.7 pc in 2021-22 as against contraction of 6.6 pc in previous fiscal: Govt data

India’s economy grows 8.7 pc in 2021-22 as against 6.6 pc contraction in previous fiscal

Much better than what many had expected in private sector: C...

Cities

View All

Deteriorating law & order situation a cause for concern

Deteriorating law & order situation a cause for concern

Can Kunwar Vijay Partap Singh's services set the house in order?

Amritsar: Colonial-era Town Hall building a cynosure of all eyes

Property dealer held for threatening AAP MLA Jeevan Jyot Kaur

Snatching victim from Gujarat succumbs to her injuries in Amritsar

Abrupt end to political career of Punjabi singer-turned-politician Sidhu Moosewala

Abrupt end to political career of Punjabi singer-turned-politician Sidhu Moosewala

Gangster Goldy Brar was named in FIR lodged in Chandigarh

Gangster Goldy Brar was named in FIR lodged in Chandigarh

Extortion case: 3 more nailed with Rs 4.63 cr in Panchkula

UPSC Civil Services exam: Gamini Singla does PEC proud

Mohali: Rs 72L jewellery loot case cracked, 4 held

Woman riding pillion dies in road mishap in Chandigarh

Kejriwal defends arrested Delhi minister Satyendar Jain, cites Punjab action

Kejriwal defends arrested Delhi minister Satyendar Jain, cites Punjab action

Court sends Delhi minister Satyendar Jain to ED custody till June 9 in money laundering case

Moosewala murder case: Delhi Police get 5-day custody of Lawrence Bishnoi

3 cops held in Gurugram after two criminals flee from police custody

Jacqueline Fernandez gets Delhi HC nod to travel to Abu Dhabi for IIFA awards

Jalandhar: ASI shoots himself dead with his service revolver

Jalandhar: ASI shoots himself dead with his service revolver

Biweekly mandi at Jalandhar Urban Estate Phase-I a nuisance for residents

Congress takes out protest march in Jalandhar, condemns murder of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala

'6.5 lakh deaths in India every year due to smoking'

Nawanshahr: 35-yr-old molests minor, booked

Farm fires double than last season, but less than 2020, 2019 in district

Farm fires double than last season, but less than 2020, 2019 in district

Two Covid cases reported in district

Man loses Rs 1L to snatchers

Jagraon youth bags AIR 388

MC fines 2 for illegally charging parking fees

Punjab gang wars means a bullet for a bullet

Punjab gang wars mean a bullet for a bullet

Man 'kills' daughter, wife in Patiala's Bhunerheri village

70% kids in Patiala district jabbed with first dose: Health Dept

8 months on, illegal mobile tower atop house stands tall in Patiala

Patiala MC removes encroachments at Arain Majra