 India, China back peaceful dialogue on Ukraine: Putin : The Tribune India

Russian President says there is no need for more strikes on Ukraine as Russia is not looking to destroy the country

Russian President Vladimir Putin attends a news conference following the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) leaders’ summit in Astana, Kazakhstan, on October 14, 2022. Sputnik/Ramil Sitdikov/Pool via Reuters



Tribune News Service

New Delhi, October 14

Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Friday that India and China supported “peaceful dialogue’’ in Ukraine, a month after their leaders appeared to differ with him over the conflict.

Both Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s comment that “now is not the time for war’’ and Chinese President Xi Jinping’s “concerns and questions’’ about the conflict made at the Samarkand summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) was interpreted as the attempt by both leaders to distance from Putin’s “special military operation.’’

Speaking at a press conference in the Kazakh capital Astana, Putin said that Ukraine was not prepared for negotiations and thanked Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan for his role in brokering prisoner exchanges.

Russian President Vladimir Putin also said he saw “no need” for talks with the US. There was no need for more strikes on Ukraine because most designated targets had been hit and that Russia was not looking to destroy the country. Russia had launched a missile blitzkrieg last week in response to the terrorist bombing of the bridge over Kerch Starit to Crimea.

Russia was willing to hold talks although they would require international mediation if Ukraine was willing to take part, he said.

He warned that any direct clash of NATO troops with Russia would lead to a global catastrophe while hoping that “those who are saying this are smart enough not to take such steps.’’

