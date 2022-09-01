India, China commanders hold talks at Depsang amid standoff

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, August 31

Senior military commanders of India and China today met at Depsang in Eastern Ladakh, where the two sides are locked in a military standoff since May 2020.

Divisional Commanders of the rank of Major General met at the border outpost on the Depsang plateau. The Daulat Baig Oldie-Tianwendian border personnel meeting point was used for the talks. Daulat Baig Oldie is in India.

Bone of contention India has been objecting to the PLA deliberately blocking Indian patrols along a specific patrolling route in Depsang plains

The area is part of the grey zone along the LAC (grey zone is an area where both sides have overlapping claims)

India has been objecting to the People's Liberation Army (PLA) deliberately blocking Indian patrols along a specific patrolling route in Depsang plains, sources said. The area is part of the grey zone along the LAC (grey zone is an area where both sides have overlapping claims).

Prior to April 2020, Indian patrols used to go along the patrolling route. However, the PLA has been craftily using a clause in the existing border agreements to block Indian patrols. The PLA has stationed a set of vehicles, which come and block the designated patrolling route.

India and China have treaties to ensure peace along the LAC. One of these dictates the conduct of soldiers. A clause is that “soldiers on patrol in disputed areas (where overlapping claims exist) on coming face-to-face unfurl a banner asking each other to go back”.

With Chinese vehicles being stationed there by rotation, soldiers of both sides come face to face and are mandated to return.

India is seeking that there should be no permanent deployments in the grey zones.

#China #ladakh