India-China meet on March 11, Hot Springs on table

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, March 8

Military Commanders of India and China will meet yet again on March 11 in an attempt to resolve issues at the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in eastern Ladakh. The last such meet was held on January 12.

The meeting will be held at Chushul on the Indian side of the Chushul-Moldo meeting point. The two sides will discuss disengagement of troops at PP-15 (patrolling point), also known as Hot Springs. The issue of Depsang Bulge, a 972-sq-km plateau, would be taken up later. Patrolling in the disputed areas is suspended as the two sides are locked in a military stand-off since April 2020. The troop build-up is showing no signs of getting back to pre-April 2020 levels. —

