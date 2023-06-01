India-China relationship is going to be 'tough', says Rahul Gandhi

PTI

Stanford (California), June 1

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has asserted that India cannot be pushed around by China as he underlined that the relationship between the two neighbours is going to be "tough" and not an easy one.

Gandhi, who is in the US for a three-city tour, made the remarks on Wednesday night in response to a question from Indian students at the Stanford University Campus in California.

"How do you see the India-China relationship evolving in the next five-10 years?” he was asked.

Gandhi replied, "It's tough right now. I mean, they've occupied some of our territory. It's rough. It's not too easy (a relationship)."

"India cannot be pushed around. That is not going to happen,” Gandhi said.

India and China are also locked in a lingering border standoff in eastern Ladakh for three years.

The bilateral relationship came under severe strain following the deadly clash in Galwan Valley in eastern Ladakh in June 2020.