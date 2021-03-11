India, China review situation at LAC, agree to restore normalcy

India, China review situation at LAC, agree to restore normalcy

File photo

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, May 31

In the first such exercise in six months, senior Indian and Chinese officials reviewed the situation along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) and decided to create conditions for restoration of normalcy in bilateral relations.

The Working Mechanism for Consultation and Coordination on India-China Border Affairs (WMCC), the apex body for consultation at official level, reviewed the situation on Tuesday.

This was the 24th meeting of the WMCC. In this context, they agreed to hold the next (16th) round of the senior commanders’ meeting at an early date to achieve the objective of complete disengagement from all friction points along the LAC in the western sector in accordance with the existing bilateral agreements and protocols.

“The two sides exchanged views on the current situation along the LAC in the western sector in eastern Ladakh,” the MEA said. They agreed that as instructed by the two foreign ministers, both sides should continue the discussions through diplomatic and military channels to resolve the remaining issues along the LAC at the earliest so as to create conditions for restoration of normalcy in bilateral relations.

This was the first review at the official level since November 2021 and in the intervening period both sides have held the 14th and 15th round of meetings of the military commanders in January and March 2022, respectively.

China’s Foreign Minister Wang Yi had also visited India in March and held discussions with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and National Security Adviser Ajit Doval.

At today’s meeting, the Indian delegation was led by Additional Secretary (East Asia) from the Ministry of External Affairs. The Director General of the Boundary and Oceanic Department of the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs led the Chinese delegation.

Next round of military talks soon

  • The Working Mechanism for Consultation and Coordination on India-China Border Affairs reviews the situation along LAC
  • This was the 24th meeting of the WMCC. Officials agree to hold the next (16th) round of the senior commanders’ meeting at an early date to achieve the objective of complete disengagement
  • This was the first review at the official level since November 2021

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Punjab

Singer Sidhu Moosewala cremated at native village; thousands pay last respects

2
Punjab

Sidhu Moosewala's killing: Police arrest Mansa villager who provided 'logistic support to attackers', accused sent to 5-day custody

3
Punjab

Moosewala murder: Lawrence Bishnoi moves Delhi High Court, doesn't want his custody to be given to Punjab Police

4
Punjab

Punjab gang wars mean a bullet for a bullet

5
Punjab

Jalandhar man kills wife, her parents

6
Haryana

Haryana Police arrest Rs 10,000 crore chit fund scam accused Jagjit Chahal from Gujarat

7
J & K

Terrorists gun down woman teacher in J-K's Kulgam

8
Entertainment

Singer KK dies in Kolkata

9
Delhi

Moosewala murder case: Delhi Police get 5-day custody of Lawrence Bishnoi

10
Punjab

Punjab appoints Ishwar Singh as ADGP Law & Order; post was vacant for seven days

Don't Miss

View All
Punjab gang wars means a bullet for a bullet
Punjab

Punjab gang wars mean a bullet for a bullet

25 bullet wounds on body: Autopsy
Punjab

25 bullet wounds on Sidhu Moosewala's body: Autopsy

Canada-based kingpin on Faridkot cops’ radar
Diaspora

Canada-based kingpin Goldy Brar on Faridkot cops' radar for over a year

From student politics to extortion, murder
Punjab

Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi: From student politics to extortion, murder

Anandpur Sahib’s Gamini 3rd in country
Punjab

Civil Services exam: Anandpur Sahib’s Gamini Singla 3rd in country

Colonial-era Town Hall building a cynosure of all eyes
Amritsar

Amritsar: Colonial-era Town Hall building a cynosure of all eyes

Manali voted most preferred hill station: Report
Himachal

Manali voted most preferred hill station: Oyo report

In her tribute to Sidhu Moosewala, Lilly Singh urges her global audience stream the ‘young legend’s music
Entertainment

In her tribute to Sidhu Moosewala, Canadian YouTuber Lilly Singh urges her global audience to stream the 'young legend's music'

Top News

Ukraine war takes toll, economy slows to 4.1% in fourth quarter

Ukraine war takes toll, economy slows to 4.1% in fourth quarter

At 8.7%, FY22 GDP growth misses projection | Stagflationary ...

Corruption was ‘essential’ part of UPA rule: PM Narendra Modi

Corruption was 'essential' part of UPA rule: PM Narendra Modi

On The Last Ride, thousands bid adieu to Punjabi singer-turned-politician Sidhu Moosewala

On The Last Ride, thousands bid adieu to Punjabi singer-turned-politician Sidhu Moosewala

Ultras kill woman teacher in Kulgam; Kashmiri Pandits threaten to exit Valley en masse

Ultras kill woman teacher in Kulgam; Kashmiri Pandits threaten to exit Valley en masse

At 103% of average, Met predicts above normal monsoon this year

At 103% of average, Met predicts above normal monsoon this year

Says rainfed agriculture tracts likely to receive above norm...

Cities

View All

Deteriorating law & order situation a cause for concern

Deteriorating law & order situation a cause for concern

Can Kunwar Vijay Partap Singh's services set the house in order?

Amritsar: Colonial-era Town Hall building a cynosure of all eyes

Property dealer held for threatening AAP MLA Jeevan Jyot Kaur

Snatching victim from Gujarat succumbs to her injuries in Amritsar

Abrupt end to political career of Punjabi singer-turned-politician Sidhu Moosewala

Abrupt end to political career of Punjabi singer-turned-politician Sidhu Moosewala

Jilted lover kills girl, hangs self to death in Zirakpur

Jilted lover kills girl, hangs self to death in Zirakpur

Despite Punjab and Haryana High Court orders, vendors sit pretty at Rock Garden, Sukhna Lake in Chandigarh

UPSC Civil Services Results: IIT-Ropar graduate Pritam Jakhar shines with AIR 9

Efforts on to make Chandigarh most liveable, healthy city: Banwarilal Purohit

May saw 52% deficient rainfall in Chandigarh

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain sent to ED custody till June 9

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain sent to ED custody till June 9

Delhi High Court gets 2 more judges

Jalandhar: ASI shoots himself dead with his service revolver

Jalandhar: ASI shoots himself dead with his service revolver

Biweekly mandi at Jalandhar Urban Estate Phase-I a nuisance for residents

Congress takes out protest march in Jalandhar, condemns murder of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala

'6.5 lakh deaths in India every year due to smoking'

Nawanshahr: 35-yr-old molests minor, booked

Farm fires double than last season, but less than 2020, 2019 in district

Farm fires double than last season, but less than 2020, 2019 in district

Two Covid cases reported in district

Man loses Rs 1L to snatchers

Jagraon youth bags AIR 388

MC fines 2 for illegally charging parking fees

World No-Tobacco Day: No check on sale of tobacco products near educational institutes in Patiala

World No-Tobacco Day: No check on sale of tobacco products near educational institutes in Patiala

Patiala civic body begins use of MRF centres for waste segregation

Balance economic development goals with environmental sustainability: Prof Ghuman

Municipal Corporation, Patiala, to take control of panchayat land

Saggi Cricket: Grand Square, Mohali XI match ends in draw