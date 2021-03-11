India, China review situation at LAC, agree to restore normalcy

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, May 31

In the first such exercise in six months, senior Indian and Chinese officials reviewed the situation along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) and decided to create conditions for restoration of normalcy in bilateral relations.

The Working Mechanism for Consultation and Coordination on India-China Border Affairs (WMCC), the apex body for consultation at official level, reviewed the situation on Tuesday.

This was the 24th meeting of the WMCC. In this context, they agreed to hold the next (16th) round of the senior commanders’ meeting at an early date to achieve the objective of complete disengagement from all friction points along the LAC in the western sector in accordance with the existing bilateral agreements and protocols.

“The two sides exchanged views on the current situation along the LAC in the western sector in eastern Ladakh,” the MEA said. They agreed that as instructed by the two foreign ministers, both sides should continue the discussions through diplomatic and military channels to resolve the remaining issues along the LAC at the earliest so as to create conditions for restoration of normalcy in bilateral relations.

This was the first review at the official level since November 2021 and in the intervening period both sides have held the 14th and 15th round of meetings of the military commanders in January and March 2022, respectively.

China’s Foreign Minister Wang Yi had also visited India in March and held discussions with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and National Security Adviser Ajit Doval.

At today’s meeting, the Indian delegation was led by Additional Secretary (East Asia) from the Ministry of External Affairs. The Director General of the Boundary and Oceanic Department of the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs led the Chinese delegation.

Next round of military talks soon